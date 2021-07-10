Last Updated:

Sehwag, Laxman & Others Extend Birthday Wishes To Legendary Cricketer Sunil Gavaskar

Virender Sehwag, Laxman and others wished Sunil Gavaskar on his birthday. Gavaskar is in England to perform his duties as commentator for upcoming test series.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Sunil Gavaskar, Sunil Gavaskar birthday, England vs India, Wasim Jaffer, gavaskar birthday

(Image Credit: PTI)


Sunil Gavaskar, the iconic Indian captain, is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, and greetings from all around the world have begun to come in. Former Team India players VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer, Pragyan Ojha, and Vinod Kambli are among those sending birthday greetings to the Maharashtra-born batsman. Jay Shah, the BCCI Secretary, also extended his best wishes to Gavaskar, wishing him good health and prosperity.

Gavaskar is currently in England to perform his commentary duties for the upcoming Test series between India and England. Gavaskar was last spotted watching a Wimbledon match with fellow cricketer-turned commentator Dinesh Karthik. Gavaskar has been in England since the start of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand last month. He was a member of the ICC's elite commentary panel for the WTC final.  

READ | Sunil Gavaskar reveals Rishabh Pant's major batting weakness in Test cricket

Gavaskar's career

The 1983 World Cup-winning player had an illustrious cricketing career. Gavaskar made his debut for India in 1971 and went on to play 125 Tests for his country. Gavaskar was the first cricketer in the world to cross the 10,000-run mark in Test format. The 72-year-old also had the most number of Test centuries for more than two decades before it was surpassed by another Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. Gavaskar has 10,122 runs in Tests, which he scored at an average of 51.12. The former skipper also 34 Test hundreds and 45 half-centuries. 

READ | Cheteshwar Pujara backed by Sunil Gavaskar despite WTC Final loss against New Zealand

Gavaskar has also played 108 ODI games for India between 1974 and 1987, where he scored 3,092 runs at an average of 35.13. Gavaskar is a recipient of several awards and honours, including the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan, the third and fourth-highest civilian awards in India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awarded Gavaskar with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for Cricket in India in 2012. 

READ | Ind vs Eng: Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar explains possible pitch impact on Anderson, Broad

(Image Credit: PTI)
 

 

READ | 'Don't be surprised if...': Sunil Gavaskar lauds Rohit Sharma ahead of England series
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND