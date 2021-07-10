Sehwag, Laxman & Others Extend Birthday Wishes To Legendary Cricketer Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar, the iconic Indian captain, is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, and greetings from all around the world have begun to come in. Former Team India players VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer, Pragyan Ojha, and Vinod Kambli are among those sending birthday greetings to the Maharashtra-born batsman. Jay Shah, the BCCI Secretary, also extended his best wishes to Gavaskar, wishing him good health and prosperity.

Happy 72nd birthday to the batting legend of Indian Cricket and the 1st ever batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. The sheer courage you showed while facing the fierest bowlers will always remain unmatched.Wish you a great health and prosperity Shri #SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/rfqIoxnvjg — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 10, 2021

Chal Phut. This is what the great #SunilGavaskar said to bowlers trying their best to get him out.

Happy Birthday to the legend, Sunny Bhai. Aise hi fodte rahiye :) pic.twitter.com/6H54N9wunF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 10, 2021

1983 World Cup-winner 🏆

233 international games 👌

13,214 international runs 💪

First batsman to register 10,000 runs in Tests 🔝



Here's wishing Sunil Gavaskar - former #TeamIndia captain & one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/8tQeMlCbSn — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2021

Birthday Greetings, Sir- the Man of many Firsts. Indian Cricket is fortunate that you constantly raised the bar. Wonderful that you continue to contribute with your unflagging enthusiasm for the Game.#SunilGavaskar Sir🙏 — Parvinder Awana (@ParvinderAwana) July 10, 2021

Many more happy returns of the day to my childhood hero and inspiration, Sunil Gavaskar.

He instilled courage and belief in many young Indian batsmen to face the best bowlers in the world fearlessly. Have a great day and year ahead, Sunny Bhai ! pic.twitter.com/QqfWTHYR90 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 10, 2021

Happy birthday sir #SunilGavaskar wish you great health and happiness 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/qycTX199Ww — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 10, 2021

🔸 The first batsman to 10,000 Test runs

🔸 Third-most Test centuries for India

🔸 The original Little Master



Happy birthday to the great Sunil Gavaskar, who turns 72 🥳 pic.twitter.com/04R0Kf7yQ0 — ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2021

Happy Birthday Gavaskar Sir.

Wishing you a year full of good health and happiness. pic.twitter.com/LMyzkbOrDT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2021

My best wishes to the legend of Indian Cricket. You have been an inspiration for every budding cricketer, without you the cricket wouldn’t be the same! Stay blessed with good health! #happybirthdaysunilgavaskar — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 10, 2021

He had swag before swag was even a word. Happy Birthday to the man who has forgotten more about the game than most of us will ever learn. #SunilGavaskar #Inspiration pic.twitter.com/69bp15DBv4 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 10, 2021

Birthday greetings to the little master. Wishing you good health and happiness #SunilGavaskar sir! pic.twitter.com/tu848sdmTU — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 10, 2021

Gavaskar is currently in England to perform his commentary duties for the upcoming Test series between India and England. Gavaskar was last spotted watching a Wimbledon match with fellow cricketer-turned commentator Dinesh Karthik. Gavaskar has been in England since the start of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand last month. He was a member of the ICC's elite commentary panel for the WTC final.

Gavaskar's career

The 1983 World Cup-winning player had an illustrious cricketing career. Gavaskar made his debut for India in 1971 and went on to play 125 Tests for his country. Gavaskar was the first cricketer in the world to cross the 10,000-run mark in Test format. The 72-year-old also had the most number of Test centuries for more than two decades before it was surpassed by another Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. Gavaskar has 10,122 runs in Tests, which he scored at an average of 51.12. The former skipper also 34 Test hundreds and 45 half-centuries.

Gavaskar has also played 108 ODI games for India between 1974 and 1987, where he scored 3,092 runs at an average of 35.13. Gavaskar is a recipient of several awards and honours, including the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan, the third and fourth-highest civilian awards in India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awarded Gavaskar with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for Cricket in India in 2012.

