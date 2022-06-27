Sehwag Opines On Kohli's Slump In Form, Says 'don't Remember When He Last Scored Century'

The Indian cricket team is up against England in the 5th Test match from last year’s Series at Edgbaston, with the match scheduled to begin on July 1. Before facing the English team, India played against County Championship team Leicestershire in a four-day tour game, in order to tick all boxes ahead of the Edgbaston Test. One of the positives from the match for the visitors was former captain Virat Kohli finding his batting form back.

However, Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag opined on Kohli’s slump in form while shedding views on the 33-year-old, in a freewheeling chat on Sony’s match show ‘Extra Innings’.

“Do you remember when was the last time, Kohli scored a century? Even I don’t remember. He would definitely want that he scores big in this Edgbaston Test which is the series decider,” Sehwag said.

Virat Kohli's impressive knocks during LEI vs IND tour game

Virat Kohli top-scored for India in the third innings of the tour game, by scoring 67 runs in 98 balls, and took India’s score to 364/9 before the declaration. Referring to Kohli’s recent knock, Sehwag backed the sensational cricketer to score big in the Edgbaston Test, predicting that the former skipper will find his mojo in the upcoming game and that his 'bad days are over'. Kohli also scored 33 runs in 69 balls during the first innings of the game, which was the third-highest individual score among the India batters.

“I think his bad days are over. Ab lagta hai behtar din ayenge (I think now his better days will come) and they have already started. He has scored fifty in both the innings,” the legendary batter added. Kohli scored his last international hundred back in 2019, and has gone on to play over 100 matches across formats without scoring any hundred.

A look at Virat Kohli's career

However, Kohli has still managed to remain among the top scorers for India in recent years. In the longest format of the game, Kohli’s last hundred came against Bangladesh in November 2019. It is pertinent to mention that Kohli has scored a total of 70 centuries for India in international cricket, in the process of amassing over 20,000 runs across formats at an average of 54.8.

(Image: PTI/BCCI)