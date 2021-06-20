Sehwag, Prasad & Jaffer Hail Sneh Rana's Heroics As India Secures Draw Against England

Former Team India greats Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer, and Venkatesh Prasad have come forward and given special mention to debutant Sneh Rana as she played an impactful innings that eventually helped the Indian women's cricket team secure a hard-fought draw in the one-off Test match against the England women's team at Bristol County Ground.

The odds were against Team India but the Mithali Raj-led side showed grit & determination in their second innings as the contest ended in a stalemate. After being reduced to 240/8 in their second innings, the lower-order duo of Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatiya added a crucial unbeaten 104 runs for the ninth-wicket stand.

Sehwag & Jaffer give special mention to Sneh Rana

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Virender Sehwag wrote 'Sneh Rana, take a bow. Could be one of the great match-saving innings'

Could be one of the great match-saving innings #INDWvsENGW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Sehwag's former Indian teammate Wasim Jaffer saluted the Indian eves for a phenomenal performance and then mentioned that this draw is no less than a win. Furthermore, the veteran Mumbai batsman added that the partnership from Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia showed the character of this team.

Take a bow @BCCIWomen that was a phenomenal performance!! This draw is no less than a win. That partnership from Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia showed the character of this team. Well done👏🏼👏🏼 #ENGWvINDW pic.twitter.com/X1icjz4Oju — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 19, 2021

Apart from these two, former Team Indian medium-pacer Venkatesh Prasad also heaped praise on Sneh Rana. He remembered the sacrifices of the emerging cricketer that paved way for her success at the highest level.

'Venky' took to his official Twitter handle and wrote that Sneh Rana's is a story of overcoming adversities with 'courage' and 'determination'.

Sneh Rana's father underwent various sacrifices to ensure she could practice, she lost her him days before selection in the test team , and today she has saved the test match for India. Hats off. #INDWvsENGW pic.twitter.com/94KSAqOsQX — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 19, 2021

Indian eves secure a hard-fought draw

The Indian eves in their first innings were bundled out for just 231 in response to England's first innings total of 396/8 riding on stellar knocks from openers Smriti Mandhana (78), and, Shafali Verma (96) respectively as Heather Knight & Co. got a massive lead of 165 runs and decided to enforce the follow-on. Meanwhile, India in their second innings succeeded in making some impact as their first innings top-scorer Shafali Verma scored an impactful 63 and middle-order batter Deepti Sharma, who was promoted up the order chipped in with a handy 54.

However, just when it appeared like the Indian batting might suffer yet another dramatic collapse, the Indian eves found a new savior in the form of lower middle-order batter Sneh Rana as she scored an unbeaten 80. Sneh Rana was ably supported by wicket-keeper batter Taniya Bhatiya (44*) as the duo made the England bowlers toil hard for wickets. In the end, their efforts paid off and they helped the Indian eves secure a hard-fought draw as they finished the day at 344/8.

What made this victory even sweeter is the fact that the Indian women's team was playing a Test match for the first time after 2014.