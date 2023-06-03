Sehwag Recalls Tragic 2007 World Cup Campaign, 'Won't Find A Better Team Than That'

Virender Sehwag appeared on the latest episode of Breakfast with Champions and shed light on India’s disastrous show in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2007. that year is largely remembered for being the year when India won the inaugural World Twenty-20 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. But the year also witnessed a major setback in the 50-over format. Having finished the 2003 ODI World Cup as runners-up, India traveled to West Indies for the 2007 ODI World Cup with a full-strength squad.

Shedding his thoughts on the star-studded Indian lineup, Sehwag claimed it was one of the best Indian teams over. The Rahul Dravid-led Team India featured notable names like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Sehwag, MS Dhoni, Anil Kumble, and Yuvraj Singh, among others. However, India exited the marquee tournament from the opening round after losing to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The Indian squad could only pick up only one win against Bermuda.

'Our team in 2007 was the best team in the world': Virender Sehwag

“Our team in 2007 was the best team in the world at the time. On paper, you won't find a better team than that, even before or after. In 2003, we lost the final, in 2011, we won, but we didn't have such big names ever. We lost 2 matches, won 1 and that too against Bermuda,” Sehwag told Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions.

India’s exit from the tournament did not go down too well with the fans. They expressed disappointment by burning down the effigies of the players, protesting their poor performance. “Everyone thought we would reach the next round. We had a 2-day break after the league stage. We lost, we didn't have tickets. We had to stay two days extra at Trinidad and Tobago without any practice. In those two days, I didn't ask for room service or housekeeping. I didn't even step out of the room. With the help of a relative in the US, I arranged for Prison Break and finished three seasons of the show during that time,” Sehwag added.

Sehwag's comments are coming when Team India is set to feature in two big ICC events. The Rohit Sharma-led will face Pat Cummins’ Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final in a few days' time. Later in the year, India will be hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in the country.