Sehwag Responds To 'net Bowler' Ajaz Patel's Old Story Of Smashing Him Out Of Eden Park

Veteran Indian opener Virender Sehwag congratulated Ajaz Patel over 10 wickets in the India vs NZ innings. He took to Twitter & called it 'extraordinary'.

Nikita Bishay
IND vs NZ

Extending his best wishes to New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel for taking up 10 wickets in the innings against India, Indian veteran opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to congratulate him. Calling it a difficult thing to achieve in a game, he congratulated Ajaz Patel on this historic achievement. 

With this major achievement, Patel also became the 3rd bowler in history to finish with 10 wickets in an innings after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble. Sharing a picture of the New Zealand spinner, Virendra Sehwag wrote, "One of the most difficult things to achieve in the game. 10 wickets in an innings. A day to remember for the rest of your life." A day after Sehwag tweeted, Ajaz Patel responded by reminding him of an incident that took place around 2008 or 2009.  Speaking about it, he recalled a time when he was smashed out of the ground at the outer oval by Virender Sehwag when he came in as a net bowler at the Eden Park. 

Later in a quick reply to this, the former Indian batter in a reply of his own said that that time changes and what he has achieved in Mumbai is extraordinary. 

Meanwhile, the incident Ajaz Patel had referred to seems to be the time when India went on a tour to New Zealand and won the test series by 1-0 and the ODIs by 3-1 as it was the last Sehwag made to New Zealand. 

IND vs NZ 2nd Test

While India has registered a major victory against New Zealand by winning the second Test by a record-breaking margin of 372 runs, New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has become a name on everyone's mouth after he picked up 10 wickets in the innings on Day 2 of the second Test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

Grabbing all of India's four wickets on Day, Patel picked up six more on Day 2 to become the first New Zealand bowler to grab this achievement. Also, Patel's figures of 10-119 are now the best-ever by any bowler in India.

