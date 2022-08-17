Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag recently revealed an interesting story from the 2003 World Cup game against Pakistan. Sehwag, while speaking on Star Sports, recalled how Sachin Tendulkar gave a befitting reply to Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar following the latter's comment about wanting to destroy India's top-order in their World Cup match. Akhtar had reportedly told reporters before the match that he would destroy India's top-order and win the game for Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan: Sachin destroys Akhtar at 2003 World Cup

Sehwag noted how Tendulkar scored a quickfire 98 runs to give a befitting reply to Akhtar. The former India opener highlighted how Tendulkar smashed 18 runs in Akhtar's opening over to instantly put the pressure back on the Pakistan speedster.

"Whether it's an ICC game or a normal match, India versus Pakistan clash is always up there in terms of intensity. Before the 2003 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, I remember Shoaib Akhtar gave an interview where he said he would destroy India's top-order in the game. Neither I nor Tendulkar read his comment but Sachin gave a befitting reply in the match by scoring 18 or 19 runs in Akhtar's first over," Sehwag said.

"Tendulkar had become so experienced by that point that he knew that he had to be fully prepared and perform for India to do well. According to me, that innings was his best knock in the World Cup. Because he was cramping, I was running for him and the likes of Shahid Afridi were sledging and abusing him. But that didn't disturb his concentration as he knew he had to bat deep. If you ask him, I think even he would call it his best innings in the World Cup," he added.

India vs Pakistan, 2003 World Cup

As far as the match is concerned, India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets after chasing down the target of 274 runs in just 45.4 overs. Batting first, Pakistan posted 273/7 in 50 overs courtesy of a brilliant century from Saeed Anwar. Younis Khan, Rashid Latif, Mohammad Yousuf, and Taufeeq Umar also contributed with the bat as they scored 32, 29, 25, and 22 runs, respectively. Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra each picked two wickets for India, while Javagal Srinath and Dinesh Mongia scalped one wicket each to their names. India effected one run-out in the game.

India responded by scoring some quickfire runs in the first five overs of their innings. Tendulkar smashed Shoaib Akhtar for 18 runs in his opening over. Pakistan, however, bounced back to pick two back-to-back wickets in the form of Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly. Tendulkar then forged another partnership with Mohammed Kaif. They took India to 155/3 before Kaif was dismissed for 35 runs. Tendulkar was the next batter to go but not before he scored his amazing 98 off just 75 balls, including 12 boundaries and 1 six.

Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh then forged an unbeaten partnership of 99 runs to help India win the match. Dravid scored 44 off 76 balls and Yuvraj hit 50 off 53 balls. Waqar Younis picked two wickets for Pakistan, while Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar each picked one wicket. Tendulkar was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat. India went on to play the final of the competition, where they lost to Australia.

