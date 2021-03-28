Sehwag Revisits Fiery Triple 100 Vs SA In 2008, Draws Comparison With Rishabh Pant's Sixes

Re-visiting the fiery storm that hit Chennai in 2008, former India explosive opener Virender Sehwag remembered his fireworks against South Africa where he breached the 300-run mark for the second time in his career. Taking to Twitter, Sehwag shared a still from that innings when he smashed the triple century against a mighty Proteas' lineup. Known for his witty humour, the former India opener had a hilarious comparison to make as he turned the clock back in time to 2008 Chennai.

Referring to young Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's power-packed sixes, Sehwag quipped that time flies faster than the young guns' big hits. Not only did Sehwag revisit the storm that he caused against South Africa, but his fans also reminisced of his powerful innings. Here's how netizens reacted:

Sehwag's 319 vs SA

Back in 2008, as South Africa openers Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie took to the field to open the play on Day 1, Indian bowlers were completely clueless as they were given a run for their money. While Smith smashed 73 runs before falling to Kumble, McKenzie fell 6 short of a well-deserved century. Hashim Amla then valiantly scored 159 runs as Mark Boucher applied the finishing touches to take SA's total to 540 in the first innings.

In response, Virender Sehwag took the Proteas' bowlers to the cleaners as he spared none of his wrath. The explosive batsman scored 319 runs off 304 balls at a strike rate of 104.93. He smashed 42 fours and 5 sixes in his innings. While he was partnered by Wasim Jaffer first, Rahul Dravid held the other end strong after the first wicket fell. Dravid also pitched in with a brilliant century. Recollecting Sehwag's storm in 2008, South African pacer Dale Steyn recently remarked that the Indian's innings still gives him 'nightmares'. Despite Sehwag's powerful triple century, the match ended in a draw.

Sehwag's 300 in Chennai is the fastest triple century in Test cricket, the 300 coming up off just 278 balls, and is also the highest score with a strike rate over 100.It was also rated as one of the top 10 Test innings of all time by the ICC rankings, and received special mention along with his 201* in Galle, in which he carried his bat as he was named the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World in 2008. He is one of the only four batsmen to score two triple centuries, alongside Sir Donald Bradman, Brian Lara and Chris Gayle.

Image Credits: Virender Sehwag Twitter