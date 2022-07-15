Sehwag Says 'looks Like Kohli Day', Backtracks With One-word Tweet After Virat's Dismissal

In a tweet posted on Thursday, former India opener Virender Sehwag backed Virat Kohli to play well in the second One-Day International against England. Kohli began his innings confidently with a superb off-drive before displaying his wide range of shots by hitting two fours, one each near the cover and mid-on region. However, Kohli was dismissed a few minutes later, which left Sehwag disappointed and forced him to eat his words.

Sehwag's initial post on Twitter read, "Today looks like Kohli's day." However, after Kohli was dismissed for 16 off 25 balls, Sehwag replied to his tweet and wrote, "Wasn't". Kohli was dismissed by David Willey, who bowled a good length delivery pitching on middle and off-stump that was angling away from the batter. Kohli nicked his ball as he tried to drive from outside off, giving a simple catch to England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Today looks like Kohli's day. #IndvEng — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 14, 2022

Wasn't — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 14, 2022

Kohli is currently going through one of the darkest periods of his cricketing career with concerns being raised about his poor batting form. Despite missing the first ODI against England, Kohli participated in the second match on Thursday at Lord's. In the preceding T20I series, Kohli scored 1 and 11 runs in the two games he played, respectively. He was also dismissed cheaply in the rescheduled 5th Test against England. Kohli has not recorded a century in any form of cricket since 2019.

England vs India 2nd ODI

As far as the match is concerned, India chose to field after winning the toss. Indian bowlers once more displayed incredible skill as they successfully shut down England for 246 runs. For the home team, Moeen Ali hit 47 off 64 balls, while Willey made a contribution by scoring 41 runs off of 49 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal claimed four wickets for India, while Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah each claimed two. Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna both took one wicket for the Men in Blue.

The second innings saw India getting bowled out for a meagre 146 runs. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were both out for 0 and 9 runs, respectively. Kohli was dismissed for 16 runs. Rishabh Pant was sent back for a duck. Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami all made contributions by scoring 27, 29, 29, and 23 runs, respectively.

However, that wasn't enough to chase down 246 runs posted by England. Reece Topley recorded the best ODI bowling figure by an English bowler at Lord's as he picked six wickets.

David Willey, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, and Brydon Carse each claimed one wicket. Topley's superb bowling performance earned him the player of the match award.

Image: PTI/ICC