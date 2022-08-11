Sehwag Schools Pakistani Political Analyst After Latter Confuses Nehra With Neeraj Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is largely remembered for his charismatic persona, both on and off the field during his time playing for Team India. Although the big-hitting batting legend retired from the sport for over six year now, he continues to entertain his fans with his tweets and videos and social media. The 43-year-old is currently making headlines for schooling a Pakistani political analyst for confusing former India pacer Asish Nehra with the Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

Sehwag took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday morning and trolled Zaid Hamid for the confusion. “Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill,” Sehwag tweeted. Hamid had earlier put out a tweet where he spoke about Pakistani javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem’s performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022. However, the funniest part is that Hamid mentioned Nehra in his comments after confusing him with Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra and Arsheed Nadeem's rivalry

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem breached the 90m mark during the CWG 2022 in Birmingham and claimed the coveted gold medal. It is pertinent to mention that Chopra missed out on a chance to win his second CWG gold after withdrawing from the 2022 edition due to a groin injury. Chopra had defeated Nadeem en route to claim the historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and also won the World Championships 2022 silver medal after finishing ahead of his Pakistani counterpart.

Neeraj Chopra congratulated Arshad Nadeem for CWG 2022 gold

While Arshad impressed everyone with his performance, Chopra congratulated the athlete for his feat. In a comment on Instagram, Chopra said, “Congratulations Arshad bhai for gold medal and crossing 90mtr with new games record. Aage ke competitions ke liye all the best.” Chopra and Nadeem have said it many times that they compete against each other with the highest respect and remain best friends. Chopra had memorably won the gold medal at the Asian Games 2018, where Nadeem finished as the bronze medal winner.

However, it is worth noting that Nadeem broke the games' record with his 90m+ throw in the Commonwealth Games 2022. This was a personal best throw for him, whereas, Chopra’s personal best stands at 89.94m, which came during the Stockholm Diamond League in June 2022. Chopra claimed the Olympic gold with an 87.58m throw last year.