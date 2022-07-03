Sehwag Smartly Sums Up Bairstow's 'Pujara To Pant' Transformation Post Kohli's Sledging

Legendary Indian batter Virender Sehwag took to his official social media account and put up a post to brilliantly summarise Jonny Bairstow's transformation after Virat Kohli's sledged him. The English batter and the former Indian captain could be seen involved in a heated exchange on the third day of play of the fifth and final rescheduled Test when Kohli seems to have sledged Bairstow.

Following the sledging, Bairstow's strike rate increased from a mere 21 to about 150, which prompted Sehwag to liken the transformation of the attacking batter to that of Rishabh Pant from Cheteshwar Pujara. Pant is usually known for taking the attack to the bowlers from the outset, while Pujara has established himself as a batter who takes his time to set up an innings.

ENG vs IND: Sehwag sums up Jonny Bairstow's innings perfectly

Taking to Twitter, Virender Sehwag wrote the details of Jonny Bairstow's strike rate before and after Virat Kohli's sledging before stating in Hindi, "He was playing like Pujara. Kohli made him like Pant by sledging for no reason." As seen in the series against New Zealand, Bairstow once again came to the rescue in England's innings by scoring a century.

Jonny Bairstow's Strike Rate before Kohli's Sledging -: 21

Post Sledging - 150



Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke #IndvsEng — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2022

The 32-year-old smacked his third consecutive hundred against India to become only the 15th Englishman to score three or more consecutive centuries. Previously, he had smacked 136 runs in the Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge and 162 runs against the same opposition in Headingley.

England vs India: Jonny Bairstow dismissed after scoring century

While it has been another disappointing outing for most of the England batters with the bat, Jonny Bairstow has been an exception. He got to his hundred with some attacking shots, before being dismissed for 106 runs off 140 balls. His innings consisted of 14 fours and two sixes. His contribution has helped England to score 247 runs for the loss of seven wickets after 55.1 overs.

As for the Indian bowlers, captain Jasprit Bumrah has led the attack from the front, having dismissed the top three of England. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami picked up the crucial wicket of Bairstow to make it two scalps, while Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have picked up a wicket each.