Virender Sehwag Urges Chahal To Reveal 'drunk' MI Player's Name; 'Can't Be Treated As Fun'

Former Team India stalwart Virender Sehwag took to his official Twitter handle on Friday to share his views about the recent comments made by Rajasthan Royals player Yuzvendra Chahal. In a recent video shared by RR on their official social media handles, Chahal can be sharing a story with his teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and Karun Nair, in which wrist-spinner shared a horrific incident from the 2013 season of Indian Premier League (IPL). While Chahal revealed that a drunk Mumbai Indians player hung him upside down from a balcony on the 15th floor of a hotel, Sehwag urged Chahal on his tweet to reveal the name of the player, while adding that the incident can’t be taken lightly.

Sehwag shared a picture of famous Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt hanging a man from a balcony in a popular movie. “Important to reveal the name of player who as per Chahal did this to him in a drunk state. If true, this cannot be treated as fun, important to know what happened and what action was taken considering the seriousness of this,” said Sehwag captioning the picture.

"Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor," says Yuzvendra Chahal

Meanwhile, revealing the incident that took place during his time with MI, Chahal said, “This dates back to 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru. There was a get together after that. So a player was drunk. I won't take his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me on the balcony. My hands were around him like this (shows the way of his grip). Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor”.

Chahal further added that there were many people around that time and thankfully they came and handled the entire situation. Chahal kind of fainted being stressed from the incident and people gave him water to calm him down. “Then I realized how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere,” said Chahal while concluding his answer. The wrist-spinner became part of the MI squad in IPL 2011 and made his IPL debut in 2013. He later became a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 and went on to make his Team India debut, riding high on his performance for RCB. He was roped in by RR during the IPL 2022 mega auction after RCB opted not to retain or buy him back.

Image: PTI/iplt20.com/BCCI