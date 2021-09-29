Sehwag Weighs In After Ashwin-Morgan Heated Exchange Fuels 'Spirit Of Cricket' Debate

After Morgan-Ashwin's verbal exchange during KKR vs DC encounter, the debate around 'Spirit of Cricket' has taken a center stage. Team India's former cricketer Virender Sehwag on Wednesday reminded Eoin Morgan of the infamous last over of the 2019 Cricket World Cup after the KKR's skipper engaged in a heated verbal exchange with DC off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Eoin Mrgan-led side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) locked horns with the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. During the KKR vs DC encounter, Ashwin and Morgan were involved in a heated exchange after the off-spinner was dismissed by Tim Southee in the last over of the DC innings.

Following that, Ashwin dismissed Eoin Morgan in the same match for a duck, and the off-spinner gave a fiery farewell to the KKR skipper. After the completion of the match, Dinesh Karthik had revealed the reason behind Morgan and Ashwin’s argument.

“I know that Rahul Tripathi threw the ball and it hit Rishabh Pant and then it ricocheted of that and Ashwin started to run. I do not think Morgan appreciates that, he is someone when the ball hits the batter, he expects them not to run because of the spirit of cricket. It is a very grey area, a very interesting topic,” said Dinesh Karthik.

Now, Virender Sehwag has come in support of Ravichandran Ashwin and outlined Morgan did not argue or refused to hold the 2019 Cricket World Cup when the ball ricocheted of Ben Stokes bat in the final over.

On July 14th , 2019 when it ricocheted of Ben Stokes bat in the final over, Mr Morgan sat on a Dharna outside Lord’s and refused to hold the World cup trophy and New Zealand won. Haina ? Bade aaye, ‘doesn’t appreciate’ waale 😂 pic.twitter.com/bTZuzfIY4S — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 29, 2021

Earlier, Australia's former leg-spinner Shane Warne came down hard on Delhi Capitals’ Ravi Ashwin for 'going against the Spirit of Cricket'

Morgan's 'Spirit of Cricket' during Cricket World Cup 2019

England’s first-ever 50-over World Cup win is said to be the greatest and closest game ever played. England's historic win had a lot to do with Ben Stokes’ knock and a crucial overthrow in the final tense moments of the game. In the final over during the 242-run chase, Stokes, while trying to steal a run, had dived to make the crease. In doing so, the southpaw accidentally deflected the throw heading towards the stumps beyond the boundary line. The umpires after consultation decided to award England six runs (batsmen running two plus the boundary). England, who needed nine runs from three balls, were back in the game. England went on to win, thanks to those four runs which 'ricocheted' from Stokes' bat.

During the post-match presentation, Morgan commented on his verbal exchange with Aswin. "Both sides played the game hard. On a hot day, things can boil over. Thankfully it didn’t. We all played in the right spirit. And it's a tough contest against Delhi Capitals. Full credit has to go to our coach Brendon McCullum. It's his ethos, his mindset, and the boys have bought into that," Morgan said in the post-match press conference.

