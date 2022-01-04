Sehwag, Yuvraj & Harbhajan To Mark Return In Legends League Cricket; India Squad Announced

In a remarkable development concerning cricket enthusiasts, the Legends League Cricket (LLC) has announced their Indian squad for the league. The LLC is a professional cricket league meant for retired players. It will feature three star-packed teams which will lock horns with each other. For the Indian side, the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and the Pathan duo will take part. The team will be called The India Maharajas which will see them compete against some other star players from other nations.

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri, who is the commissioner of Legends League Cricket said in a press release on the announcement of the Indian team: "Like true Kings, they will come, they would see and they would conquer. The Cricket Maharajas from India are coming together to take on the battle against the other two top teams from Asia and the rest of the World. It would be the mother of all rivalries when Sehwag, Yuvraj, Bhajji play against Afridi, Murali, Chaminda, Shoaib, this will be a blast from the past for the fans."

The India Maharajas Squad for the LLC

The India Maharaja comprises of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia and Amit Bhandari.

The Asia Lions Squad for the LLC

Legends League Cricket had earlier announced the Asia team as 'Asia Lions' which consists of some Pakistani and Sri Lankan players including Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul and Asghar Afghan. Younis Khan has been replaced by Kamran Akmal after the former decided to pull out for unknown reasons.

LLC keeping an eye out on fitness levels

Naturally with retired players coming back to the game, they love so much would be difficult given that a lot of them have not been playing the sport for a while. But the LLC is making sure they promote competitive cricket by monitoring the fitness level of the players. Andrew Leipus the LLC's director of sports science is in charge of keeping an eye on the fitness levels of the players. The League will be played from 20 January 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman.

