'Sehwag, Yuvraj , Gambhir & I Were Fit Enough To Play 2015 World Cup': Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh who played an integral role during Team India's 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 50-over World Cup triumphs opened up about his omission from the squad for the 2015 World Cup. Team India went with a changed line-up and a relatively younger squad and did not feature the likes of Yuvraj Singh (Player of the series from the previous World Cup) Zaheer Khan (leading wicket-taker of that World Cup), and openers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir.

Harbhajan Singh said it would have been nice to play another World cup especially with his friends Yuvraj and Sehwag and added that he doesn't know why they weren't playing and that they sure were fit enough to partake in the mega event. “It would have been nice to play another world cup together with all my colleagues like Yuvraj and Virender Sehwag. When I took 400 Test wickets, I was only 31 and in 2011 also, I was 31. At 31, I was doing really well and I was fitter than many who actually were playing the game. After that, things did not go our way. I don't know what happened and who was behind it, but whatever happened, it's gone. There is no point talking about it. But yes, it would have been nice to play another world cup with Viru, Yuvi and maybe Gautam Gambhir as well. We guys were fit enough to be the part of the 2015 World Cup team which did not happen. That is something which was not in our hands and all I have to say is whatever opportunities we have got, whatever we have done for Indian cricket,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying by ANI.

'Nothing like winning the 2011 WC at home': Bhajji on most memorable moment in his career

The player had an illustrious career and when asked what would be his most memorable moment, he said that while it would be difficult to pick one, winning the World Cup at home was definitely one of the best moments of his cricketing career whilst adding that the moment he became the first Indian to take that hat-trick in Test cricket and also the 2007 T20 World Cup are special moments.

"It will be very difficult for me to pick one special moment. Obviously, if it has to be picking one, then nothing like winning the 2011 World Cup at home but yes keeping that in mind how special it was I don't want to forget what made me that cricketer Harbhajan Singh was that series against Australia where I took 32 wickets and I became the first Indian to take that hat-trick. That series gave me a lot of confidence because that series happened for me and I could perform the way I did and that made me know who I am and because of that, I played in the 2007 World Cup. Obviously, that was a very special moment not just for us but a very proud moment for all the Indians. Everybody was happy that we won the T20 world cup and winning the 2011 World Cup was a very special one. So, these moments were always special and will always be very close to my heart." he said.

