The Indian U-19 team made history at the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 as they won the coveted trophy for a record fifth time. The team led by Yash Dhull defeated England in the final to be named champions. Following the win, noted cricketers, legends and other celebrities rushed in to laud India's young cricketers. Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh took to their Twitter handle to congratulate the ‘future of Indian cricket’.

Congratulating the young Indian side for the historic win, former batsman turned pundit, Virender Sehwag wrote ‘Jalwa Hai Hamaara Yahaan’, on his Twitter. “Many congratulations @BCCI on becoming champions for the 5th time. Fantastic contributions from everyone and a deserved title. Enjoy the moment boys #U19CWC,” Sehwag tweeted. Meanwhile, his co-star and Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also joined in wishing the young champions.

Jalwa hai hamaara yahaan.

Many congratulations @BCCI on becoming champions for the 5th time.

Fantastic contributions from everyone and a deserved title. Enjoy the moment boys #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/E0zqirfIPA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 6, 2022

“Congratulations to the #BoysinBlue and the entire nation for winning the #U19CWC!” Yuvraj noted on his Twitter. He further congratulated Ravi Kumar and Raj Bawa for putting forth their best game and said that, “the future of Indian cricket looks bright Well played boys. Super proud!” Legendary spinner and former Indian team coach Anil Kumble also congratulated the team. “Showed resilience and maturity under pressure. Well done Team,” he tweeted.

Congratulations to the #BoysinBlue & the entire nation for winning the #U19CWC! Amazing spells by Ravi Kumar & Raj Bawa 👏🏻 👊🏻 The future of Indian cricket looks bright 🇮🇳 Well played boys. Super proud! @BCCI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 5, 2022

Congratulations #IndiaU19 for winning the Worldcup. Showed resilience and maturity under pressure. Well done Team 🎉🎉 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 6, 2022

Cricketers and celebrities rush in to laud the young champions

Apart from this, Indian team stars like Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agrawal and Indian women’s team player Veda Krishnamurthy also wished the team for their win.

Congratulations on winning the U19 World Cup 🇮🇳🇮🇳 ! Well done and thoroughly deserved 👏🏼👏🏼 #U19WorldCup2022 #IndiaU19 pic.twitter.com/RJWAN14pe6 — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) February 5, 2022

Congratulations to our u-19 team on a remarkable feat! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Is9KZAMXTY — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 5, 2022

Meanwhile, former Indian player Unmukt Chand took to his Twitter to congratulate the team as well as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), VVS Laxman on the victory.

Congratulations to the India U19 team for a fantastic tournament. Surely a great moment to remember for one and all. A feat to be proud of for the rest of your lives. Congrats Yash Dhull, @VVSLaxman281 and the entire team. @BCCI #U19CWC #BoysInBlue — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) February 5, 2022

Earlier, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had congratulated the Indian U-19 team on making history at the tournament. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also posted a congratulatory message for the winning side and announced a cash prize for each player and member of the support staff for their performance in the tournament.

Congratulations to the under 19 team and the support staff and the selectors for winning the world cup in such a magnificent way ..The cash prize announced by us of 40 lakhs is a small token of appreciation but their efforts are beyond value .. magnificent stuff..@bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 5, 2022

I’m pleased to announce the reward of 40 lacs per player and 25 lacs per support staff for the U19 #TeamIndia contingent for their exemplary performance in #U19CWCFinal. You have made 🇮🇳 proud. @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 5, 2022

Meanwhile, veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan also joined the party and made a tweet dedicated to the young champion team.

T 4183 - CORRECTION !! 5th time , World Champions 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 5, 2022

U-19 World Cup final: India vs England

As far as the final is concerned, India lost the toss and were asked to field first. Indian bowlers struck early and picked top-order batters Jacob Bethell and Tom Prest cheaply for 2 and 0 runs, respectively. Both players were dismissed by Ravi Kumar. Raj Bawa provided the second breakthrough as he dismissed set batter George Thomas for 27 runs off 30 balls. James Rew went on to score an amazing 95 runs for England before being dismissed by Ravi Kumar.

Although Rew did make some crucial partnerships along the way but never enough to put India under pressure. Only James Sales, towards the backend of the innings, scored more than 10 runs for England, excluding Rew. Sales hit a crucial 34 off 65 balls to give England bowlers something to defend in the game. Raj Bawa shone with the ball for India as he picked a five-wicket haul in the final. Ravi Kumar, on the other hand, picked a four-wicket-haul. England were all out for 189 runs.

In reply, India chased down the target with 14 balls remaining. Vice-captain Shaik Rasheed and lower-order batter Nishant Sandhu played crucial knocks to help India lift the World Cup. Rasheed scored 50 off 84 balls, while Sandhu remained unbeaten at 50 off 54 balls. Harnoor Singh and Raj Bawa also contributed with the bat as they scored 21 and 35 runs, respectively. Joshua Boyden, James Sales, and Thomas Aspinwall picked two wickets each in the game. India won the match by 4 wickets. Bawa was awarded the player of the match trophy for his all-around performance.

Image: @virendersehwag_TWITTER/ PTI