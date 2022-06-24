Senior Tamil Nadu Player Makes Indecent Gesture After Getting Out In TNPL, Issues Apology

The reigning champion Chennai Super Gillies (CSG) and the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) engaged in a thrilling match to kick off the latest season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) on Thursday. The match went into a Super Over after ending in a tie, making it the ideal opening encounter for cricket fans. The Gillies were set a target of 185 runs after the Kings batted first and amassed a total of 184-4 in 20 overs. S Harish Kumar hit a four against V Athisayaraj Davidson to force a tie when five runs were needed to win on the last ball.

In the Super Over, the Kings needed to score 10 runs, which they did with one ball remaining. The Kings eventually won the game to earn their first victory of the season. However, the match was tainted by controversy as Baba Aparajith 'Mankaded' senior Tamil Nadu player and CSG wicketkeeper Narayan Jagadeesan. After the incident, Jagadeesan, appearing unhappy with the way he had been dismissed, was spotted showing making an obscene gesture to NRK players. Netizens took to social media in massive numbers to criticise Jagadeesan for his offensive gesture.

Stay in your crease and this won't happen. Wonder if he would have acted this way if this was ipl. — GV (@rafa_11_fan) June 23, 2022

Behave properly as a Professional as you are playing in a country like India. You are still in Budding stage... — Rajendraan C (@Rajendr09409599) June 24, 2022

Showing middle finger doesn't make you some kind of hero

Stay in crease and this won't happen

Nothing wrong with bowler — Ro....🤍 (@Ragnar__00) June 24, 2022

Ask him to do that against Ashwin if he dares. Nonsense behaviour, CSK should just release him for next season! — J B (@Bala7977) June 23, 2022

Jagadeesan issues apology

Jagadeesan apologised for his inappropriate gesture made during the game. The wicketkeeper-batter admitted that it is hard for him to fathom how he reacted after being "Mankaded" by Aparajith. He also acknowledged that he failed to control his passion and allowed his temper to get the better of him, saying that he has no excuse for what has happened.

"My deepest apologies to all of you for my inexcusable behaviour at yesterday's match. Cricket has always been what I live for - and the sportsmanship that comes along with the sport is something I deeply respect. Which is why it is very hard for me to digest how I reacted. Passion is always key in sport - but controlling it and channelising it the right way is more important. And that is something I failed at doing when I let my temper get the better of me. No excuses for what has been done. I will do better and be better. With Regret, Jagadeesan," the 26-year-old said in his statement.



The Marylebone Cricket Club, the custodians of cricket laws, recently reclassified the contentious runout, moving it from law 41's 'unfair play' to law 38's 'legal run outs.' Jagadeesan's 'Mankading' was hence a legal move by Aparajith and wholly within the laws of the game.

Jagadeesan plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter has also been a member of the Chennai Super Kings team in the Indian Premier League since 2018.

Image: Twitter/TNPL