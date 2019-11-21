Separate Stats For Pink Ball Tests? Virat Kohli Weighs In On Sunny Gavaskar's Suggestion

Virat Kohli addressed a press conference before the historic first Pink-ball day and night Test match. India will be playing in Bangladesh in the second and final Test match on Friday.

READ: India Women Complete Historic 5-0 T20I Whitewash Over West Indies Women

'Will speak to him first'

Kohli was asked about Sunil Gavaskar's comments on how the statistics of pink-ball Tests should be separate from those of red ball cricket. Kohli did not make any comments on the subject, saying that he was not aware of any such comments and that he was hearing about the same for the first time. He said, "Well, I would like to understand more about why he said that, after that, I will be able to understand the main reason behind it. Again, unless I discuss it I can't really comment about it because I have not thought about it. This is the first time I am hearing about it, I can't be that spontaneous about telling you what I feel about it. I see him a lot, so I will ask him what the mindset is and I'm sure if he is talking about it then it has to be something said with a lot of logic and thought behind it. So, I would like to discuss with him, the reason behind it and understand what he said."

READ: Virat Kohli: Honoured To Start New Chapter Of Test Cricket, It'll Be Daunting Experience

Kohli was asked about the occasion and the buzz around the new ball, and he said. "It is a very good occasion. We were anyways excited to play the pink ball Test since it's a challenge. I think the last time there was so much excitement and buzz at Eden gardens was when India and Pakistan played during the T20 World Cup match, and even then, many big personalities had arrived and were facilitated. I think the atmosphere will be similar. It can be daunting and intimidating but it's exciting as well. There will be full support for batsmen and bowlers. The first hour will be very exciting since the energy levels will be very high. People will have fun as well. It is a landmark occasion for Indian cricket and we are lucky to begin this format and it's an honor."

READ: India Women Thrash Windies By 61 Runs, Smriti Mandhana's Maiden Victory As A Captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on October 29 announced that India will play Bangladesh in the first pink-ball Test match at Eden Gardens, which will begin on November 22. Bangladesh are on three T20I and two Test match tour in India. India won the T2OI series 2-1 and also registered a victory in the first Test match in Indore.

READ: Pink Ball Test Match: Sourav Ganguly Shows Kolkata Turning Pink In New Instagram Post