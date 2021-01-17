SER Vs VID Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Preview

Services will go up against Vidarbha in an Elite Group ‘D’ match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The SER vs VID match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on January 17. Here is our SER vs VID Dream11 prediction, SER vs VID Dream11 team and SER vs VID Dream11 top picks.

SER vs VID Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Two down-on-their-luck teams from the Elite E Group, Services and Vidarbha, take on each other this Sunday in what will end up being the first win of the tournament for either side. Since putting up 163 against Saurashtra in their first match and losing by just 3 wickets (or 5 balls), the Services batting lineup has just gone downhill. They made 160 against Goa in their second game, losing once again by an excruciatingly close margin of just 5 wickets (2 balls remaining) and followed up on the loss with another one against Rajasthan in their last game. With zero points, they are in 5th place on the table, just above their competitors for this game.

This has not been a good outing for Vidarbha who have also suffered three consecutive defeats in the three games they have played in the league as of now. However, the margins of defeat have been considerably higher for them as compared to the Services team. After losing their first game to Rajasthan in just 14.3 overs, Vidarbha were bowled out for 154 against Saurashtra, losing the game by a massive 79 runs. Their last game ended in a 21-run loss to Madhya Pradesh. Both teams will hope to exit this season with at least one win to their name, and this might be their best chance at getting that.

SER vs VID playing 11 prediction

Services - Ravi Chauhan, Lakhan Singh, Rahul Singh, Rajat Paliwal (c), Vikas Hathwala, Nakul Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Diwesh Pathania, Vikas Yadav, Mohit Kumar, Varun Choudhary

Vidarbha - Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish (c), Siddhesh Wath, Rushabh Rathod, Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare

SER vs VID Key Players

Services - Lakhan Singh, Rahul Singh, Ravi Chauhan

Vidarbha - Jitesh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur

SER vs VID Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma

Batsmen: Siddhesh Wath, Rahul Singh, Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal

Allrounders: Lakhan Singh

Bowlers: Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare, Mohit Kumar, Varun Choudhary

SER vs VID game prediction

According to our SER vs VID match prediction, Services will win this match.

Note: The SER vs VID Dream11 prediction and SER vs VID Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SER vs VID Dream11 team and SER vs VID Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

