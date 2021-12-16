Sergio Aguero Retirement: Footballing World Bids Adieu To Former Manchester City Legend

In a heartfelt moment on Wednesday, Argentine football legend Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from professional football owing to his health condition. Back in October, the Barcelona forward was rushed to the hospital just before halftime after he complained of breathing difficulties during Barca's match against Alaves at Camp Nou. He was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia - an irregular heartbeat. It is a condition that the former Manchester City had suffered from earlier in his career as well.

In a tearful press conference, Aguero explained why he decided to hang up his boots: "This conference is to communicate that I have decided to stop playing football. I have decided to stop playing professional football – it's a very difficult moment. The decision that I made I have taken for my health – because of the problem that I had a month and a half ago. I was in the good hands of the medical staff, who have done their best and have told me that the best thing would be to stop playing. So 10 days ago, I made that decision. I want to tell everyone that I did everything possible to have some hope, but there wasn't very much."

'One of the best strikers ever': Tributes to Sergio Aguero come pouring in from the footballing world

After the announcement, tributes began pouring in from the footballing world from some of his former Manchester City teammates to some of his rival teams also, all expressing their admiration and respect for the legendary striker. Aguero's former City teammate Kevin De Bruyne called him "one of the best strikers ever" and wished him the best for his future.

One of the best strikers ever! Want to wish you all the best for the future legend. See you soon @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/DLsZ2aL6jg — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) December 15, 2021

Aguero's former City skipper Vincent Kompany was also in awe of the striker's career. Many of the forward's former City teammates also wished him the best for his future including Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Edin Dzeko, Phil Foden, former coach Roberto Mancini, Joleon Lescott, and James Milner.

An extraordinary striker has retired from the game, but also a great team mate, a friend and a unique personality. Thanks and respect to an authentic Man City phenomenon.

I wish you nothing but the best legend. @aguerosergiokun #Aguerooooo pic.twitter.com/prYdYS7Wxi — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) December 15, 2021

A true legend of the game.

It was an honour to play with you, Sergio.

I wish you all the best for your future. @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/hMybroRitH — Leroy Sané (@leroy_sane) December 15, 2021

Happy retirement my brother. Best of luck to you and your family for the future 💙 LEGEND 💙 @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/kmDqr2EtGt — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) December 15, 2021

Thank you for everything we've lived together, Kun. It was a pleasure to play by your side. Congratulations on your beautiful and victorious carrer. Thanks! @aguerosergiokun #kun10 pic.twitter.com/XPLFCuZLbP — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) December 15, 2021

There are legends and then there are legends. What a career.. such an honour to have been your teammate. All the best @aguerosergiokun and thank you for everything 💙 pic.twitter.com/Wgvxdk0eDF — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) December 15, 2021

King @aguerosergiokun, i wish you moments like this also off the pitch! pic.twitter.com/GM9W3bd66A — Roberto Mancini (@robymancio) December 15, 2021

Wishing one of the all time greats @aguerosergiokun good luck and health in what he does next ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bhtH04HQDd — James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 15, 2021

The coolest man in the box. Huge honour to call you a teammate and a friend. Best wishes @aguerosergiokun 💙 pic.twitter.com/mJUDJnmzxC — Joleon Lescott (@JoleonLescott) December 15, 2021

One of Sergio Aguero's closest friends is Lionel Messi and he wrote a wonderful message for his fellow countryman. Messi wrote: "Practically an entire career together, Kun ... we lived wonderful moments, other not as much, but all of them brought us closer together and grew our friendship. And we'll keep having them off the field. You will continue to be happy because you are someone who transmits happiness and those of us who love you will be alongside you."

Beloved by the world of sports.



Thank you, @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/bNyBXvrdX6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 15, 2021

Even his rival teams, players he played and competed against expressed their respect and admiration for the striker. Harry Kane, David Alaba, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich all wrote some wonderful things about the forward.

It was an honour to compete against a player like you, @aguerosergiokun, one of the best players in the world. Best of luck to you and your family. — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 15, 2021

Congrats on an amazing career @aguerosergiokun. Sad to see anyone have to retire not on their own terms but one of the best strikers to have ever played in the Premier League. Respect. — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 15, 2021

An amazing career sadly comes to an end.



All the best for your future, @aguerosergiokun! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aPVy1Ikwrc — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 15, 2021

It was an honour to compete against you on the pitch. I wish you a speedy and complete recovery and only the best for your future. 🙏🏾 @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/vPRlCO0Owr — David Alaba (@David_Alaba) December 15, 2021

Some goal scorer the boy @aguerosergiokun



Iconic player for @ManCity



Good luck in retirement me old mucker! 💙 pic.twitter.com/4uH2iqNWno — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) December 15, 2021

Former Chelsea striker and legend Didier Drogba's tribute caught everyone's attention as he first wished Aguero the very best and then tickled everyone's imagination when he said that imagine if both of them had partnered up front together.

Sad I won’t see your amazing goals again, great career Grande #aguero imagine me and you upfront 😉🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0FtzTiUePV — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) December 15, 2021

