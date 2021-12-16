Last Updated:

Sergio Aguero Retirement: Footballing World Bids Adieu To Former Manchester City Legend

Tributes pour in from the footballing world for Sergio Aguero after the former Manchester City legend announced his retirement due to cardiac arrhythmia.

Sergio Aguero

In a heartfelt moment on Wednesday, Argentine football legend Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from professional football owing to his health condition. Back in October, the Barcelona forward was rushed to the hospital just before halftime after he complained of breathing difficulties during Barca's match against Alaves at Camp Nou. He was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia - an irregular heartbeat. It is a condition that the former Manchester City had suffered from earlier in his career as well. 

In a tearful press conference, Aguero explained why he decided to hang up his boots: "This conference is to communicate that I have decided to stop playing football. I have decided to stop playing professional football – it's a very difficult moment. The decision that I made I have taken for my health – because of the problem that I had a month and a half ago. I was in the good hands of the medical staff, who have done their best and have told me that the best thing would be to stop playing. So 10 days ago, I made that decision. I want to tell everyone that I did everything possible to have some hope, but there wasn't very much."

'One of the best strikers ever': Tributes to Sergio Aguero come pouring in from the footballing world

After the announcement, tributes began pouring in from the footballing world from some of his former Manchester City teammates to some of his rival teams also, all expressing their admiration and respect for the legendary striker. Aguero's former City teammate Kevin De Bruyne called him "one of the best strikers ever" and wished him the best for his future. 

Aguero's former City skipper Vincent Kompany was also in awe of the striker's career. Many of the forward's former City teammates also wished him the best for his future including Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Edin Dzeko, Phil Foden, former coach Roberto Mancini, Joleon Lescott, and James Milner. 

One of Sergio Aguero's closest friends is Lionel Messi and he wrote a wonderful message for his fellow countryman. Messi wrote: "Practically an entire career together, Kun ... we lived wonderful moments, other not as much, but all of them brought us closer together and grew our friendship. And we'll keep having them off the field. You will continue to be happy because you are someone who transmits happiness and those of us who love you will be alongside you."

Even his rival teams, players he played and competed against expressed their respect and admiration for the striker. Harry Kane, David Alaba, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich all wrote some wonderful things about the forward.

Former Chelsea striker and legend Didier Drogba's tribute caught everyone's attention as he first wished Aguero the very best and then tickled everyone's imagination when he said that imagine if both of them had partnered up front together.

