SES Vs SV Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 Preview

South East Stars and Southern Vipers will take on each other in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 at the Kent County Cricket Ground. The match starts at 10:30 AM local time (3:00 PM IST) on Monday, May 31. Here is our SES vs SV Dream11 prediction, SES vs SV Dream11 Team, SES vs SV best team and SES vs SV player record.

South East Stars are currently at the top of the points table following their crushing win over the Sunrisers in their previous match. The team won the match by 135 runs thanks to a fine unbeaten century from Sophia Dunkley as well as a fine bowling effort from Tash Farrant, who picked up 5 wickets. The Southern Vipers, on the other hand, defeated Lightning in their previous fixture. Danielle Wyatt led the run chase with a fine half-century at the top, while Tara Norris picked up 3 wickets for the team. This should be a good contest to watch between two good teams.

The condition looks sunny with no chance of the rain coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 21 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain not coming down during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the LIG vs NOD Dream11 prediction a tough one.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has favoured bowlers a little bit, but batsmen have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and pick up early wickets with rain coming down.

Just like in the previous match, South East Stars will be looking forward to Sophia Dunkley and Tash Farrant to continue their fine performances from the first match and help the team maintain the top spot. Southern Vipers, on the other hand, will want Danni Wyatt and Tara Norris to do well with bat and ball in this match as well. All eyes will be on their performances in the upcoming fixture.

As per our SES vs SV Dream11 prediction, SES will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SES vs SV player record and as a result, the SES vs SV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SES vs SV Dream11 team and SES vs SV prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: England Cricket / Twitter