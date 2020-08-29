SES Vs WS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Live Game Info

South East Stars will take on Western Storm in Match 1 of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on Saturday, August 29. The SES vs WS Dream11 live match will be played at the Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham. The SES vs WS Dream11 live match will commence at 3:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our SES vs WS Dream11 prediction, SES vs WS Dream11 team and SES vs WS preview.

SES vs WS live: SES vs WS prediction and match preview

Both sides have talented youngsters, as well as, seasoned campaigners. Maxine Blythin and Phoebe Franklin are the players to watch out for from the South East Stars side. On the other hand, the Storm also have the experience of Danielle Gibson and Emma Corney who will be key players for them. Both teams would look to kick off their campaign on a winning note and get going on the points board.

SES vs WS Dream11 prediction: SES vs WS Dream11 team

SES vs WS match prediction: SES vs WS playing 11

SES vs WS Dream11 team: SES vs WS playing 11: South East Stars

Rhianna Southby, Susie Rowe, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie White, Aylish Cranstone, Hannah Jones, Amy Gordon, Tash Farrant, Megan Belt, Grace Gibbs, Eva Gray, Chloe Brewer, Alice Capsey, Maxine Blythin, Danielle Gregory

SES vs WS Dream11 team: SES vs WS playing 11: Western Storm

Natasha Wraith, Danielle Gibson, Georgia Hennessy, Sophie Luff, Lauren Parfitt, Emily Edgcombe, Fi Morris, Alex Griffiths, Stephanie Hutchins, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Emma Corney, Abbie Whybrow

SES vs WS Dream11 team and SES vs WS match prediction

Wicket-keepers: Abbie Whybrow

Batsmen: Susie Rowe, Phoebe Franklin, Danielle Gibson (Vice-captain), Emma Corney

All-rounders: Heather Knight (Captain), Hannah Jones, Fi Morris

Bowlers: Tash Farrant, Lauren Filer, Stephanie Hutchins

SES vs WS match prediction

As per our SES vs WS match prediction, WS will be favourites to win the SES vs WS live match

Please note that the above SES vs WS Dream11 prediction, SES vs WS Dream11 team and SES vs WS top picks are based on our own analysis. The SES vs WS Dream11 team and SES vs WS match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

