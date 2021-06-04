SES Vs WS Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, England Women's ODD Live Stream Details

Southern East Stars will take on Western Storm in an upcoming match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 on Saturday, June 5 at the Kennington Oval, London. The SES vs WS live match will commence at 3:30 PM (IST) and 11:00 AM local time. Ahead of the exciting contest, here is our SES vs WS Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

SES vs WS match preview

After having played two matches each in the 50-over competition so far, both Southern East Stars and Western Storm have claimed a single victory. The players from both teams will be keen to come up with impressive performances in the fixture as they look to make their mark. A victory at the crucial juncture of the tournament could do wonders for the two sides. Looking at the star-studded line-ups, a tooth and nail fight is expected between them as both Southern East Starts and Western Storm will go all guns blazing to register their second win of the season.

SES vs WS player record

Sophia Dunkley will be the key with the bat for the Southern East Stars in the upcoming fixture. The batter has scored 104 runs in 2 games so far, including a stunning century. Heather Knight has been the most prolific run-scorer for Western Strom with 150 runs from 2 matches. When it comes to the bowlers, Stars' Tash Farrant has 5 wickets to her name, whereas, for Storm, Anya Shrubsole has picked up two wickets in the tournament so far.

SES vs WS live streaming details

The SES vs WS live streaming will be available on the respective team's YouTube channels free of cost. The SES vs WS match is not a televised event in India.

SES vs WS best team: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain – B Smith, A Shrubsole

Vice-Captain – H Knight, S Dunkley

B Smith and H Knight will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SES vs WS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – N Wraith

Batswomen – S Dunkley, L Parfitt, S Luff, A Cranstone

All-Rounders – B Smith (C), H Knight (VC), G Hennessy

Bowlers – A Shrubsole, T Farrant, G Gibbs

SES vs WS Dream11 prediction

According to our SES vs WS Dream11 prediction, WS are likely to edge past the SES and win this match.

Note: The SES vs WS player record and as a result, the SES vs WS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SES vs WS Dream11 team and SES vs WS do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Western Storm Instagram