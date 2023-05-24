Setback For CSK Ahead Of IPL Final? Speedster Limps After Brilliant Running Catch - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings advanced into the Indian Premier League 2023 final with a 15-run win over Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. The Chepauk crowd erupted with celebrations as Deepak Chahar caught Mohammed Shami in the last ball of Qualifier 1, helping the home side bowl out the defending champions for 157 runs. However, the star pacer was seen limping after completing the catch, with commentators also taking notice.

“Have a look at Deepak Chahar after taking the catch. Stretches brilliantly there and then just pulls up a little bit,” said the commentator on air during IPL’s live broadcast said. The thought of Chahar suffering an injury certainly worries the Chennai Super Kings fanbase as he missed the entire 2022 season and the beginning of the ongoing season due to recurring injuries. He has represented the four-time champions in nine out of the 15 games played his season and has returned with 12 wickets.

Against Gujarat Titans, the 30-year-old grabbed the key wicket of Wriddhiman Saha to open his account early into GT’s chase. He then dismissed Shubman Gill for 42 runs in the 14th wicket, who was coming off back-to-back centuries. However, speaking at the post-match presentation, Chahar dismissed concerns about an injury and went on to shed light on CSK’s monumental feat of making it to the IPL final for the 10th time in the 14 seasons they have played.

Quizzing Chahar in an interview right after CSK’s win the match presenter said, “That final catch, we saw you pull up a little bit. Is everything ok?”. “Everything's okay, one more to go,” said Chahar in reply. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni and co. will now travel to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, where the IPL 2023 final will be played on Sunday, May 28.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans will be preparing for Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad, where they will face the winner of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match on May 26. The iconic Chepauk Stadium is set to host the LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday, May 24. With IPL 2023 set to conclude in three games' time, fans are certainly up for world-class action in the next few days.