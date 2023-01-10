Seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton Open To Bid For Top Premier League Club

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has reportedly demonstrated interest in bidding for Premier League giants Manchester United. This massive news comes a few weeks after the Glazer family, who are the current owners of the Red Devils, had shown interest in supposedly selling their club towards the end of the last year.

Hamilton could be involved in huge takeover of Man United

According to The Mirror, Lewis Hamilton could be involved in a massive bid to take over Manchester United if Sir Jim Ratcliffe, an English billionaire, attempts to strike a deal with The Glazers. The report adds that Hamilton and Ineos CEO Ratcliffe know each other well as the latter's company is the principal sponsor of the Mercedes F1 team.

The news of a potential takeover comes after The Glazers issued a statement in November last year via Manchester United's official website that they were looking at 'strategic options.' While the American owners did not make any mention of a complete sale, the report from The Mirror states that this is also an option that they are considering.

"Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU), one of the most successful and historic sports clubs in the world, announces today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club. The process is designed to enhance the club's future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially," read a statement on the club's official website back in November last year.

Club statement on a process to explore strategic options for Manchester United.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022

Manchester United currently in fourth in Premier League table

After a slow start to their Premier League campaign, Manchester United have found some remarkable consistency under new coach Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils have won their last four consecutive matches in England's top flight, a run that has helped them move up to fourth place in the table with 35 points, two points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game more. Marcus Rashford has been the key to Manchester United's recent success as the Englishman has now increased his goal tally to 12 across all competitions (7 in Premier League).