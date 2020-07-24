SF Giants' Sam Coonrod Refuses To Kneel For MLB's BLM Moment, Cites Religious Belief

In a bid to support the Black Lives Matter movement, S.F. Giants pitcher Sam Coonrod did NOT kneel with the rest of his teammates. The Giants pitcher cited his religion and his personal feelings about BLM wouldn’t allow him to do it.

Earlier, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick had refused to stand during the national anthem because of his views on the country’s treatment of racial minorities.

According to International Media, the second-year Giants reliever also said he does not agree with some of what he has heard about the Black Lives Matter movement. After the game, he told reporters his religious beliefs made it impossible for him to join in but he also said he didn't believe in some of the things he believes BLM stands for.

Why does Colin Kaepernick kneel during national anthem?

During an interview after refusing to stand during the national anthem, Kaepernick stated that he did so because of his views on the USA's treatment towards racial minorities. While talking to NFL media, Kaepernick explained that he was 'not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of colour'. He further added that racism for him was 'bigger than football' and it would be 'selfish' of him to not speak up.

Kaepernick said that there were people getting away with murder and he cannot be a part of that. Kaepernick had also not informed his team, San Francisco 49ers about his plan to kneel during the national anthem. As per the NFL quarterback, he was not looking for approval and only wants to stand up for people who are oppressed.

(Image credits: AP)