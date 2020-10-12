SG Vs BD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Afghan ODD Preview

Speen Ghar region will lock horns with Band-e-Amir in the fourth match of the Afghan ODD Cup, also known as the Ghazi Amanullah Khan List-A tournament. The SG vs BD match is set to begin at 10:00 am IST on October 13 from the Kandahar Cricket ground, Afghanistan. Here is our SG vs BD Dream11 prediction, SG vs BD Dream11 team and top picks.

The schedule for the upcoming Ghazi Amanullah Khan List-A Tournament in Kandahar Cricket Ground#GAKCup2020 pic.twitter.com/cVo5ToS8u7 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 5, 2020

SG vs BD Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Speen Ghar Region are going into tomorrow's matchup having lost their first game at the Ghazi Amanullah Khan List-A tournament. The side did well to restrict Mis Ainak Region to 182, bowling them out in 48.4 overs, but couldn't mount a defence against the loaded Mis Ainak bowling lineup. Samiullah Shinwari took four wickets for Speen Ghar, along with two-wicket contributions from Qais Ahmad and Aftab Alam. Qais Ahmad's 35 off 42 was the highest score for Speen Ghar.

Meanwhile, Band-e-Amir will come into the match with the confidence of having won their first match. Band-e-Amir breezed past Boost Region with a 6-wicket win. Amir Hamza took three wickets while Nijat Masood and Waqar Salamkheil took two each to bowl out Boost for a cheap 89 runs in 35 overs. The batsmen made quick work of the total, winning the game in 18 overs and propelling Band-e-Amir to the top of the table.

SG vs BD Dream11 prediction: Probable SG vs BD playing 11

Speen Ghar Region predicted playing XI

Ikram Ali Khil (WK), Usman Ghani, Samiullah Shinwari, Zubaid Akbari, Qais Ahmad, Farhad Momand, Aftab Alam, Bahar Ali Shinwari, Shabir Noori, Tariq Stanikzai, Fareed Malik

Band-e-Amir predicted playing XI

Mohammad Sardar (WK), Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Nijat Masood, Karim Janat, Zia-ul-Haq, Amir Hamza, Naveen-ul-Haq, Waqar Salamkheil, Hazratullah Zazai, Imran Janat

SG vs BD key players

Speen Ghar Region - Ikram Ali Khil, Usman Ghani, Samiullah Shinwari, Zubaid Akbari, Qais Ahmad

- Ikram Ali Khil, Usman Ghani, Samiullah Shinwari, Zubaid Akbari, Qais Ahmad Band-e-Amir - Mohammad Sardar, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Imran Janat

SG vs BD Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Ikram Ali Khil

Batting: Samiullah Shinwari, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Usman Ghani (VC)

All-rounders: Tariq Stanikzai, Qais Ahmad (C)

Bowlers: Aftab Alam, Amir Hamza, Waqar Salamkheil, Nijat Masood

SG vs BD Dream11 prediction

According to our SG vs BD Dream11 prediction, Band-e-Amir will win the match.

Note: The SG vs BD Dream11 prediction and SG vs BD Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SG vs BD Dream11 team and SG vs BD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

