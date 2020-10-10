SG Vs MAK Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Afghan ODD Game Preview

Mis Ainak Region will square off against Speen Ghar region in the Afghan One Day Tournament. The match will be played on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Here's the SG vs MAK Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, SG vs MAK team news and other details of the match.

SG vs MAK live: SG vs MAK Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Stadium, Kandahar

Date: Sunday, October 11, 2020

Time: 10.30 AM IST

SG vs MAK live: SG vs MAK Dream11 prediction and preview

The captains for the five regional teams at the upcoming Ghazi Amanullah Khan List-A Tournament which will be played in Kandahar from 10th to 23rd October.#GAKCup2020 pic.twitter.com/8dJjEEh9kA — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 30, 2020

The Afghan ODD also known as the Ghazi Amanullah Khan List-A Tournament will kick off on Sunday, October 11. Mis Ainak Region and Speen Ghar region will battle it out the in the second match of the competition, that will run until October 23. All matches have been scheduled to be played in Kandahar. A total of 10 matches will be played in the group stage with five teams set to participate. The final will be played on October 23.

SG vs MAK Dream11 prediction: SG vs MAK Dream11 team news

Mis Ainak Region: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Imran Mir, Ghamai Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Asghar Atal, Zia ur Rehman Sharifi, Zia ur Rehman, Zahir Khan, Yousuf Zafai, Noor Ahmad, Nasir Totakhil, Haseeb Ullah

Speen Ghar Region: Ikram Ali Khil, Tamim Surkhorodi, Usman Ghani, Samiullah Shinwari, Shawkat Zaman, Bahir Shah, Bahar Ali Shinwari, Shabr Noori, Zubaid Akbari, Tariq Stanikzai, Tahir Khan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Qais Ahmad, Aftab Alam, Abdullah Adil, Fareed Malik, Batin Shah, Farhad Momand

SG vs MAK Dream11 prediction: SG vs MAK playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Rahmat Shah, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Usman Ghani, Shawkat Zaman

All-rounders: Zubaid Akbari, Shahidullah Kamal

Bowlers: Qais Ahmad, Aftab Alam, Haseeb Ullah, Zia ur Rehman Sharifi

SG vs MAK live: SG vs MAK Dream11 prediction and top picks

Mis Ainak Region: Rahmat Shah (c), Shahidullah Kamal

Speen Ghar Region: Usman Ghani, Zubaid Akbari (vc)

SG vs MAK match prediction

Speen Ghar region start off as the favourites to win the match against Mis Ainak Region.

Note: The SG vs MAK match prediction is based on our own analysis. The SG vs MAK playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

