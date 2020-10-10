SG Vs MAK Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Afghan ODD Game Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Mis Ainak Region will square off against Speen Ghar region in the Afghan One Day Tournament. The match will be played on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Here's the SG vs MAK Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, SG vs MAK team news and other details of the match.
Venue: Kandahar Cricket Stadium, Kandahar
Date: Sunday, October 11, 2020
Time: 10.30 AM IST
The captains for the five regional teams at the upcoming Ghazi Amanullah Khan List-A Tournament which will be played in Kandahar from 10th to 23rd October.#GAKCup2020 pic.twitter.com/8dJjEEh9kA— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 30, 2020
The Afghan ODD also known as the Ghazi Amanullah Khan List-A Tournament will kick off on Sunday, October 11. Mis Ainak Region and Speen Ghar region will battle it out the in the second match of the competition, that will run until October 23. All matches have been scheduled to be played in Kandahar. A total of 10 matches will be played in the group stage with five teams set to participate. The final will be played on October 23.
Mis Ainak Region: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Imran Mir, Ghamai Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Asghar Atal, Zia ur Rehman Sharifi, Zia ur Rehman, Zahir Khan, Yousuf Zafai, Noor Ahmad, Nasir Totakhil, Haseeb Ullah
Speen Ghar Region: Ikram Ali Khil, Tamim Surkhorodi, Usman Ghani, Samiullah Shinwari, Shawkat Zaman, Bahir Shah, Bahar Ali Shinwari, Shabr Noori, Zubaid Akbari, Tariq Stanikzai, Tahir Khan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Qais Ahmad, Aftab Alam, Abdullah Adil, Fareed Malik, Batin Shah, Farhad Momand
Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batsmen: Rahmat Shah, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Usman Ghani, Shawkat Zaman
All-rounders: Zubaid Akbari, Shahidullah Kamal
Bowlers: Qais Ahmad, Aftab Alam, Haseeb Ullah, Zia ur Rehman Sharifi
Mis Ainak Region: Rahmat Shah (c), Shahidullah Kamal
Speen Ghar Region: Usman Ghani, Zubaid Akbari (vc)
Speen Ghar region start off as the favourites to win the match against Mis Ainak Region.
