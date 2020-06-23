SGCC Vs WICC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen League Live Game Info

St Gallen CC (SGCC) and Winterthur CC (WICC) will go at it in the ECS T10 St Gallen League this week. The SGCC vs WICC live match will be played at Gründemoos in St Gallen. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, June 23, and will start at 4:30 PM IST. Both teams will be eager to secure a win and edge closer to a top-four finish on Tuesday. Here is our SGCC vs WICC Dream11 team and SGCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction, along with the SGCC vs WICC Dream11 top picks.

SGCC vs WICC Dream11 team and match prediction

SGCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction

SGCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction - St Gallen Cricket Club squad

Muhammad Idrees, Haroon Khan, Khalid Bajwa, Sarvanmurthu Sasikumar, Muhammad Waqar, Vivek Garg, Muhammad Zeeshan, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Safi Mohabattullah, Fazli Khan Safi,Tanveer Abbas, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Kenardo Fletcher, Nasir Mahmood, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Mohamed Nasim, Emile Morgan, Falak Sher, Sangul Safi, Musa Ahmadzai, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ketan Patel, Ahmad Saeed, Omed Niazi, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari.

SGCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction - Winterthur Cricket Club squad

Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen.

SGCC vs WICC top picks and match schedule

Date - Monday, June 24

Time - 4:30 PM IST

Venue - Gründemoos, St Gallen

SGCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction: SGCC vs WICC Dream11 team

Here is the SGCC vs WICC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – S Cheema

All-rounders – B Ahmed Khan (VC), A Abbas, M Waqar

Batsmen – D Banneheka, N Mahmood (C), M Nasim

Bowlers – R Singh Tawana, E Mahmudi, S Sarwari, M Ahmadzai

SGCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction

St Gallen CC start as favourites against Winterthur CC in the ECS T10 St Gallen League on Tuesday.

Please note that the above SGCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction, SGCC vs WICC Dream11 team and SGCC vs WICC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The SGCC vs WICC Dream11 team and SGCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

