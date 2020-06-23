SGCC Vs WICC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen League Live Game Info

Quick links:
St Gallen CC (SGCC) and Winterthur CC (WICC) will go at it in the ECS T10 St Gallen League this week. The SGCC vs WICC live match will be played at Gründemoos in St Gallen. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, June 23, and will start at 4:30 PM IST. Both teams will be eager to secure a win and edge closer to a top-four finish on Tuesday. Here is our SGCC vs WICC Dream11 team and SGCC vs WICC Dream11 prediction, along with the SGCC vs WICC Dream11 top picks.
Muhammad Idrees, Haroon Khan, Khalid Bajwa, Sarvanmurthu Sasikumar, Muhammad Waqar, Vivek Garg, Muhammad Zeeshan, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Safi Mohabattullah, Fazli Khan Safi,Tanveer Abbas, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Kenardo Fletcher, Nasir Mahmood, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Mohamed Nasim, Emile Morgan, Falak Sher, Sangul Safi, Musa Ahmadzai, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ketan Patel, Ahmad Saeed, Omed Niazi, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari.
Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen.
Date - Monday, June 24
Time - 4:30 PM IST
Venue - Gründemoos, St Gallen
Here is the SGCC vs WICC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:
Wicketkeeper – S Cheema
All-rounders – B Ahmed Khan (VC), A Abbas, M Waqar
Batsmen – D Banneheka, N Mahmood (C), M Nasim
Bowlers – R Singh Tawana, E Mahmudi, S Sarwari, M Ahmadzai
St Gallen CC start as favourites against Winterthur CC in the ECS T10 St Gallen League on Tuesday.
