SGH Vs FCT Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Kiel Preview

Match 17 of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between SG Hameln and First Contact at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Friday, June 4. Here is our SGH vs FCT Dream11 prediction, SGH vs FCT Dream11 team, SGH vs FCT best team and SGH vs FCT player record.

SGH vs FCT match preview

SG Hameln's confidence will be sky high following their outstanding performance in their last two matches. They went onto beat Moorburger TSV by 9 wickets and 7 runs. The team is currently placed 3rd in the standings with 3 wins and 2 losses accumulating a total of 6 points. Currently, the team is on a three-match winning streak and will look to continue their streak and move up the points table.

This is the first of the three matches to be played by First Contact today. The team is not having the best of the tournament registering just one win and losing four matches in five matches played in total. They played their previous match against 1.Kieler HTC which they went onto lose by 40 runs. The team will be hoping to put the loss behind and register wins in the upcoming matches.



SGH vs FCT weather report

There will be cloud cover during the match but rain will not be coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the SGH vs FCT Dream11 prediction

SGH vs FCT pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs.

SGH vs FCT player record

For SG Hameln Akila Rajapakshe and Rizwan Babar did well so far and both players will be expected to continue their fine form for the team in the upcoming fixtures. The team will hope for both these players fire and help them climb the points table by the end of the day. On the other hand, First Contact will want Zaahirshah Zakhil and Zaki Zakhil to continue their fine form for the team and help them win against SG Hameln. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

SGH vs FCT Dream11 team



SGH vs FCT Dream11 prediction

As per our SGH vs FCT Dream11 prediction, SGH will come out on top in this contest.

Note The SGH vs FCT player record and as a result, the SGH vs FCT best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SGH vs FCT Dream11 team and SGH vs FCT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

