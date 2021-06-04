SGH Vs KHTC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks And ECST10 Kiel Preview

Match 18 of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between 1.Kieler HTC and SG Hameln at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Friday, June 4. Here is our SGH vs KHTC Dream11 prediction, SGH vs KHTC Dream11 team, SGH vs KHTC best team and SGH vs KHTC player record.

SGH vs KHTC match preview

This is the second match of the day SG Hameln who play First Contact in their first fixture of the day. The team is currently third on the points table having won three out of their five ECS T10 Kiel matches. They will be coming into the encounter on the back of a seven-run victory over Moorburger TSV. The team is currently on a three-match winning streak and will look to keep their winning momentum going and win three matches of the day.

1.Kieler HTC on the other hand, have managed to register just four wins from their six matches in the tournament so far. Currently, the team is placed second on the points table. They lost to their last match to MTV Stallions by five wickets and will look to bounce back with a win. This is the reverse fixture between both teams after SG Hameln registered an eight-wicket victory over 1.Kieler HTC in the previous encounter.

SGH vs KHTC weather report

There will be cloud cover during the match but rain will not be coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the SGH vs KHTC Dream11 prediction

SGH vs KHTC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs.

SGH vs KHTC player record

For SG Hameln Akila Rajapakshe and Rizwan Babar did well so far and both players will be expected to continue their fine form for the team in the upcoming fixtures. The team will hope for both these players to fire and help them climb the points table by the end of the day.

On the other hand, 1.Kieler HTC will want Chaitanya Pagadapoola and Sadiq Shenwari to continue their fine form for the team and help them win against SG Hameln. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

SGH vs KHTC Dream11 team

SGH vs KHTC Dream11 prediction

As per our SGH vs KHTC Dream11 prediction, 1.Kieler HTC will come out on top in this contest.

