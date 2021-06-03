SGH Vs MTSV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks, ECST10 Kiel Preview

Match 715 of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between SG Hameln and Moorburger TSV at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Thursday, June 3. Here is our SGH vs MTSV Dream11 prediction, SGH vs MTSV Dream11 team, SGH vs MTSV best team and SGH vs MTSV player record.

SGH vs MTSV match preview

SG Hameln is third on the points table with one win and two losses from three matches played so far in the tournament. The team started their campaign with two back-to-back losses against current table toppers MTV Stallions. In the previous match against 1.Kieler HTC they won the match 8 wickets which was their first in the competition.

Moorburger TSV on the other hand is fourth on the table with one win and five losses from six matches. Their previous match was against MTV Stallions which they lost by 8 runs and 25 runs respectively. They will look to put the loss behind and win the upcoming matches.

SGH vs MTSV weather report

There will be some rain before the start of the match. However, following the passing showers, the conditions will be partly sunny. The wind gusts will be around 26 km/h with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Despite rain expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the SGH vs MTSV Dream11 prediction.

SGH vs MTSV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs.

SGH vs MTSV player record

For SG Hameln, the performance from Akila Rajapakshe and Rizwan Shah will be key for the team in the upcoming match. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the two fixtures and help them climb the points table. On the other hand, Moorburger TSV will look up to Deepak Prakash and Harish Chindanandappa to do well for the team and take them to victory. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

SGH vs MTSV Dream11 team

SGH vs MTSV Dream11 prediction

As per our SGH vs MTSV Dream11 prediction, SGH will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SGH vs MTSV player record and as a result, the SGH vs MTSV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SGH vs MTSV Dream11 team and SGH vs MTSV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode