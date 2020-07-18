SGH Vs SCW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Live

SG Hainhausen (SGH) will lock horns with SV Wiesbaden (SCW) in the fifth match of the ECS T10 Frankfurt tournament. The match will be played on Saturday, July 18 at the Frankfurt Cricket Club at 8:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SGH vs SCW Dream11 prediction, SGH vs SCW Dream11 team and SGH vs SCW Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: FCC Vs TUH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Live

SGH vs SCW Dream11 prediction and preview

Ahead of their match against SCW, SGH will play their first match against FC Darmstadt and there is little doubt that they are the team to beat in the competition with a strong squad on paper. On the other hand, SCW will be looking to put up a good fight against SGH and make it an exciting contest.

Also Read: FCD Vs SGH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Live

SGH vs SCW Dream11 prediction: SGH vs SCW Dream11 team

SGH vs SCW Dream11 prediction: SGH vs SCW Dream11 team: SGH squad

Muneeb Mubashir, Muneeb Ahmad, Ali Raza Virk, Rafeh Ahmed, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Waqar Ahmad Rana, Shah Wali Zadran, Asad Mansoor Malik, Tahir Ahmad-Adil, Yasir Ahmed, Nasir Ahmed, Noman Ahmed Raja, Haroon Malik, Ali Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Akakhel Tariq Jan, Naeem Ahmad, Qasrani Imran Ahmad and Asrar Ahmad.

Also Read: FCC Vs TUH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Live

SGH vs SCW Dream11 prediction: SGH vs SCW Dream11 team: SCW squad

Shahn Agha, Malik Zadran, Mohammad Rahimi, Amin Khan, Ibrahim Zadran Jr, Khalid Khan Zadran, Jawed Khan, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Enamullah Zadran, Nasrullah Zadran, Abdullah Zadran and Momin Zadran.

Also Read: FCC Vs MSF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS Frankfurt T10 League Live

SGH vs SCW Dream11 top picks

T Ahmad-Adil

K Khan Zadran

M Mubashir

SGH vs SCW Dream11 prediction: SGH vs SCW playing XI

SGH vs SCW Dream11 prediction: SGH vs SCW playing XI: SGH

M Mubashir, T Ahmad-Adil, Y Ahmed, B Ahmad, N Ahmad Raja, A Raza Virk, K Ahmed, N Ahmad, A Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos and W Ahmad Rana.

SGH vs SCW Dream11 prediction: SGH vs SCW playing XI: SCW

K Khan Zadran, S Agha, M Rahimi, M Zadran, J Khan, E Zadran, A Zadran, F Khan Nasseri, A Khan and M Zadran

SGH vs SCW Dream11 team

SGH vs SCW Dream11 prediction

As per SGH vs SCW Dream11 prediction, SGH will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SGH vs SCW Dream11 prediction, SGH vs SCW Dream11 top picks and SGH vs SCW Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SGH vs SCW Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: FRANKFURT CRICKET CLUB / TWITTER)