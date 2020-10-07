SH Vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Malaysia T20 League Live

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Southern Hitters are set to face Central Smashers in the Malaysian T20 League on Thursday, October 8. The match will be played at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur at 9:00 am IST. Here is a look at our SH vs CS match prediction, SH vs CS Dream11 team and the probable SH vs CS playing 11.
Despite playing the same number of matches and having the same tally in points, SH and CS are separated by net run rate on the points table. The Central Smashers are placed right at the top of the table and way ahead of other teams in terms of the net run-rate, with a healthy one reading 1.084. Southern Hitters are currently reeling at the bottom with a net run-rate of -0.573 and will look to register a victory and move up the points table.
Arjoon Thilainathan, Ainool Hafizs Yatim, Imam Jawfer, Syahadat Ramli, Harinderjit Singh, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Vijay Unni, Zahid Fazal, Md Sulaiman Ali, Wan Amirul Zulkarnain, Anwar Rahman, Ahmad Asby Tan Aris, Mas Elysa Yasmin Zulkifli, Nik Nur Atiela Nik Din, Daniyal Hafeez, Hazriq Azmir Aaryan Amin Premj.
Stay updated #Cricketfans pic.twitter.com/fSLEkPqPkh— Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) October 5, 2020
Muhammad Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah, Wan Julia, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim, Janidu Himsara, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Rohit Vyas, Unni Pravan Namit, Yash Jignesh Jhaveri, Muhammad Hasif Norhaizan Ajeb Khan, Alam Muhammad Saif, Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Wafiq, Anwar Arudin, Ainna Hashim Mohd Nazril Abd Rahman, Muhammad Shahid Adzli
As per our SH vs CS match prediction, SH will be favourites to win the match.
