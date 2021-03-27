SHA Vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Emirates D10 League 2021

Sharjah Bukhatir XI will take on Abu Dhabi in the 12th group stage match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST (9:30 PM local time) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on March 27, 2021. Here is our SHA vs ABD Dream11 prediction, SHA vs ABD Dream11 team and SHA vs ABD Dream11 top picks.

SHA vs ABD Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Coming off of a title-winning run at the Emirates D20 league, the Sharjah Bukhatir XI have had a tremendous start to their D10 League 2021 campaign. In a repeat of their D20 league final, Sharjah downed the Fujairah pacific ventures side by 9 runs in their first match of the series. Rohan Mustafa 2-13 Umair Ali 2-16, Renjith Mani 33* and Khalid Shah 27 (14) were the standouts for the side as they beat Ajman in their second game. Kashif Daud's match-winning spell of 4-13 along with Mani's 37-run knock in the last game against Dubai helped put Sharjah in 2nd place on the table with 6 points and a net run rate of +3.391.

In stark contrast to Sharjah, Abu Dhabi have failed to win even a single match at the Emirates D10 2021 so far. Having lost their first encounter of the season to the Emirates Blues by a disheartening 88 runs, and followed it up with equally lopsided defeats against Fujairah and Ajman, the Abu Dhabi side are in last place on the table with an NRR of -6.235. They will hope to turn the tables around in their game against Dubai earlier on Saturday and come into this match on a winning streak.

SHA vs ABD playing 11 prediction

Sharjah Bukhatir XI - Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma

Abu Dhabi - Kamran Atta (wk), Mazhar Bashir, Ali Abid, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Waqas Gohar, Muhammad Muzammil, Osama Hassan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Aaryan Madani, Yodhin Punja (C), Adil Raza

SHA vs ABD Key Players

Sharjah Bukhatir XI - Fayyaz Ahmad, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani

Abu Dhabi - Adil Raza, Muhammad Muzammil, Yodhin Punja

SHA vs ABD Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Vritiya Aravind

Batsmen: Renjith Mani, Fayyaz Ahmad, Muhammad Muzammil

Allrounders: Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud (C), Yodhin Punja

Bowlers: Fayyaz Ahmed, Adil Raza, Waqas Gohar

SHA vs ABD match prediction

According to our SHA vs ABD match prediction, Sharjah Bukhatir XI will win this match.

Note: The SHA vs ABD Dream11 prediction and SHA vs ABD Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SHA vs ABD Dream11 team and SHA vs ABD Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

