SHA Vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

The 10th match of Emirates D20 League has Sharjah Bukhatir playing Team Abu Dhabi at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is going to be played on December 12, Saturday and start at 2:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at SHA vs ABD Dream11 prediction, SHA vs ABD Dream11 team, and other details of the game.
4th placed Sharjah Bukhatir have won just a single game and lost one in the 2 matches they have played in their campaign. With matches in hand, they are still finding their stability and build positive momentum for themselves. In their 2 matches, they have shown what they are capable of and displayed a fierce competitive nature that can defeat any team.
Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, have had a horrendous start in the Emirates D20 League. They are the bottom-most ranked team in the table sitting at the 6th position. With the record reflecting 4 losses against their name, the Abu Dhabi outfit will be desperate to get a win and shake things up a little.
Sharjah Bukhatir - Kashif Daud, Mohammed Halan, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota, Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjth Mani, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Altaf, Krishan Paul, Khalid Shah, Nathan Shibu, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Khan, Badiuzzama Sayed, Hafeez Rahman
Team Abu Dhabi - Mazhar Bashir, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Sahil Hariani, Matiullah Khan, Midhun Pattlikkadan, Ben Willgoss, Karthik Nagendran, Mudassir Hussain, Jishnu Balan, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Navalesh Naidoo,, Osama Hassan Shah, Kai Smith, Paresh Katkar
It starts TODAY 🏏🇦🇪😆@Dream11 #EmiratesD20 #Sky247 & we're EXCITED!— UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) December 6, 2020
Stay tuned for match broadcast links or follow the broadcasters noted 👇 for updates via their social channels. pic.twitter.com/46JSxqxc6p
Fayyaz Ahmed, Renjith Mani, Umair Ali, Faisal Altaf, Faisal Khan, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Khalid Shah, Mohammad Halan, Hafeez Rahman, Arsalan Javed,
Ben Willgoss, Sahil Sunil Hariani, Kai Smith, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Aaryan Madani,Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Navalesh Naidoo, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan
Wicketkeeper – Fayyaz Ahmed
Batsmen – Aaryan Madani, Sahil Sunil Hariani, Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani
Bowlers – Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf, Navalesh Naidoo
All-Rounders – Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Kashif Daud, Pasindu Wanniarachchi
Captain - Kashif Daud
Vice-Captain- Fayyaz Ahmed
Sharjah Bukhatir are likely to walk away with the win and will start the match as favourites. Their star player Khalid Shah has been hitting the ball at an impressive strike rate of 140 and will be the player to watch out for.
Note: The above SHA vs ABD Dream11 prediction SHA vs ABD Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team and SHA vs ABD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.
