SHA Vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

The 10th match of Emirates D20 League has Sharjah Bukhatir playing Team Abu Dhabi at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is going to be played on December 12, Saturday and start at 2:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at SHA vs ABD Dream11 prediction, SHA vs ABD Dream11 team, and other details of the game.

4th placed Sharjah Bukhatir have won just a single game and lost one in the 2 matches they have played in their campaign. With matches in hand, they are still finding their stability and build positive momentum for themselves. In their 2 matches, they have shown what they are capable of and displayed a fierce competitive nature that can defeat any team.

Also Read Wriddhiman Saha Shines Without Donning The Gloves, Takes An Unbelievable Running Catch

Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, have had a horrendous start in the Emirates D20 League. They are the bottom-most ranked team in the table sitting at the 6th position. With the record reflecting 4 losses against their name, the Abu Dhabi outfit will be desperate to get a win and shake things up a little.

SHA vs ABD Dream11 prediction (Squads to be chosen from)

Sharjah Bukhatir - Kashif Daud, Mohammed Halan, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota, Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjth Mani, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Altaf, Krishan Paul, Khalid Shah, Nathan Shibu, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Khan, Badiuzzama Sayed, Hafeez Rahman

Also Read Sehwag Reckons Hardik Pandya Will Be 'crucial' For India In Tests, Once He Begins Bowling

Team Abu Dhabi - Mazhar Bashir, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Sahil Hariani, Matiullah Khan, Midhun Pattlikkadan, Ben Willgoss, Karthik Nagendran, Mudassir Hussain, Jishnu Balan, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Navalesh Naidoo,, Osama Hassan Shah, Kai Smith, Paresh Katkar

It starts TODAY 🏏🇦🇪😆@Dream11 #EmiratesD20 #Sky247 & we're EXCITED!



Stay tuned for match broadcast links or follow the broadcasters noted 👇 for updates via their social channels. pic.twitter.com/46JSxqxc6p — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) December 6, 2020

SHA vs ABD playing 11

Fayyaz Ahmed, Renjith Mani, Umair Ali, Faisal Altaf, Faisal Khan, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Khalid Shah, Mohammad Halan, Hafeez Rahman, Arsalan Javed,

Ben Willgoss, Sahil Sunil Hariani, Kai Smith, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Aaryan Madani,Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Navalesh Naidoo, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan

Also Read Steve Smith Backs Kohli's Decision To Go On Paternity Leave: 'He Is Also Human Being'

SHA vs ABD Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Fayyaz Ahmed

Batsmen – Aaryan Madani, Sahil Sunil Hariani, Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani

Bowlers – Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf, Navalesh Naidoo

All-Rounders – Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Kashif Daud, Pasindu Wanniarachchi

SHA vs ABD Dream11 team -Top Picks

Captain - Kashif Daud

Vice-Captain- Fayyaz Ahmed

Also Read Misbah-ul-Haq Says 'protocol Breaches Were Unintentional' Post New Zealand Govt's Warning

SHA vs ABD match prediction

Sharjah Bukhatir are likely to walk away with the win and will start the match as favourites. Their star player Khalid Shah has been hitting the ball at an impressive strike rate of 140 and will be the player to watch out for.

Note: The above SHA vs ABD Dream11 prediction SHA vs ABD Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team and SHA vs ABD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.