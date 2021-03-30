Last Updated:

SHA Vs AJM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League 2021 Match Preview

SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction: Sharjah (SHA) will lock horns with Ajman (AJM) in the eighteenth match of the Emirates D10 League on Tuesday, March 30.

SHA vs AJM dream11 prediction

Sharjah (SHA) will lock horns with Ajman (AJM) in the 18th match of the Emirates D10 League on Tuesday, March 30 at 9:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST). The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE. Here's a look at our SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction, probable SHA vs AJM playing 11 and SHA vs AJM Dream11 team.

SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction: SHA vs AJM Dream11 preview

The last time these two clashed, Sharjah came out on top. Since then, both the teams have earned some points on the Emirates D10 League standings, securing place in the top four. Despite facing the disappointment earlier, Ajman is expected to give Sharjah a tough competition, considering the line-up they boast. AJM will enter Sharjah Cricket Stadium with captain Asif Khan being their top batsmen and Ameer Hamza leading the bowling attack. SHA, meanwhile, will depend on Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa and Umair Ali to secure yet another win.

SHA vs AJM live: SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Tuesday, March 30, 2021
  • Time: 9:30 PM local time, 11:00 PM IST
  • Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction: Squad list for SHA vs AJM Dream11 team

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction: Sharjah squad

Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vriitya Aravind, Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjith Mani, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Badiuzzama Sayed, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma, Yahya Abdul Rehman.

SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction: Ajman squad

Sheraz Ahmad, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Asif Khan, Hassan Khalid, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Singh, Ameer Hamza, Abdul Shakoor, Amjad Khan, Hamad Arshad, Syed Haider, Dawood Ejaz, Zubair Zuhaib, Sultan Ahmed, Danish Qureshi, Shahan Akram.

SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SHA vs AJM Dream11 team

  • Sharjah: Fayyaz Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Junaid Siddique
  • Ajman: Asif Khan, Sheraz Ahmad, Ameer Hamza

SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction: SHA vs AJM Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind
  • Batswomen: Asif Khan, Danish Qureshi, Fayyaz Ahmad, Khalid Shah
  • All-Rounders: Kashif Daud (VC), Rohan Mustafa (C), Umair Ali
  • Bowlers: Sheraz Ahmad, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed

SHA vs AJM live: SHA vs AJM match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Sharjah will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SHA vs AJM match prediction and SHA vs AJM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SHA vs AJM Dream11 team and SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Sharjah Stadium/ Twitter

 

First Published:
