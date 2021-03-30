SHA Vs AJM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
Sharjah (SHA) will lock horns with Ajman (AJM) in the 18th match of the Emirates D10 League on Tuesday, March 30 at 9:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST). The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE. Here's a look at our SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction, probable SHA vs AJM playing 11 and SHA vs AJM Dream11 team.
The last time these two clashed, Sharjah came out on top. Since then, both the teams have earned some points on the Emirates D10 League standings, securing place in the top four. Despite facing the disappointment earlier, Ajman is expected to give Sharjah a tough competition, considering the line-up they boast. AJM will enter Sharjah Cricket Stadium with captain Asif Khan being their top batsmen and Ameer Hamza leading the bowling attack. SHA, meanwhile, will depend on Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa and Umair Ali to secure yet another win.
Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vriitya Aravind, Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjith Mani, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Badiuzzama Sayed, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma, Yahya Abdul Rehman.
Sheraz Ahmad, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Asif Khan, Hassan Khalid, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Singh, Ameer Hamza, Abdul Shakoor, Amjad Khan, Hamad Arshad, Syed Haider, Dawood Ejaz, Zubair Zuhaib, Sultan Ahmed, Danish Qureshi, Shahan Akram.
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Sharjah will come out on top in this contest.
Match 15 : Sharjah VS ECB Blues— Sharjah Cricket Stadium (@sharjahstadium) March 29, 2021
Target for ECB Blues : 102#Sharjah #SharjahCricket pic.twitter.com/luyu9qpRhM
Note: The SHA vs AJM match prediction and SHA vs AJM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SHA vs AJM Dream11 team and SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
