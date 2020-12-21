SHA Vs AJM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

Sharjah will take on Ajman in the upcoming match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The SHA vs AJM match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The SHA vs AJM live match is scheduled to commence at 6:30 PM IST on Monday, December 21. Here, we take a look at SHA vs AJM Dream11 team, SHA vs AJM match prediction and SHA vs AJM playing 11.

Also Read: ECB Vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

SHA vs AJM live: SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction and preview

SHA are currently 4th on the points table and very much in position for a place in the knockout stage. They have so far got 7 points from 8 matches in which they have 3 wins, 4 loss with 1 match ending in a no result. SHA lost the previous match to ECB Blues by 20 runs due to which they failed to move up the points table. This match not only provides them with an opportunity to extend lead over AJM but push Dubai to the 4th spot.

Also Read: Emirates D20 League 2020 ECB Vs ABD Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

AJM are currently outside top four and w win in this match will not change their standings on the points table. After 7 matches, AJM has 1 win and 5 loss with one match ending in no result. They had lost to Sharjah by 6 wickets when these two teams met earlier in the tournament, so this time around, AJM will look to settle scores by winning this match. Fans can expect an exciting contest between these two teams.

Also Read: Boxing Day Test Crucial In Deciding Fate Of The Series Against India: Joe Burns

SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction: Probable SHA vs AJM playing 11

SHA Playing 11: Fayyaz Ahmed (c & wk), Renjith Mani, Umair Ali, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Krishan Paul, Hafeez Rahman, Arsalan Javed, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Khan, Khalid Shah.

Also Read: Sanjay Manjrekar Stirs Up Another Controversy With Latest Comments On Ravindra Jadeja?

AJM Playing11: Sharif Asadullah (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sheraz Piya, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Hamad Arshad, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Gul, Ehtesham Siddiq, Nasir Aziz, Asif Khan

SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction: SHA vs AJM top picks

Kashif Daud

Rameez Shahzad

Abdul Shakoor

Umair Ali

SHA vs AJM match prediction: SHA vs AJM Dream11 team

SHA vs AJM live: SHA vs AJM match prediction

As per our SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction, SHA should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction, top picks and SHA vs AJM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SHA vs AJM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.