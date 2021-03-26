SHA Vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Team Top Picks; Emirates D10 League 2021

Sharjah will take on Dubai in the 8th group stage match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:45 PM IST (7:15 PM local time) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on March 26, 2021. Here is our SHA vs DUB Dream11 prediction, SHA vs DUB Dream11 team and SHA vs DUB Dream11 top picks.

SHA vs DUB Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Having just won the Emirates D20 League 2020, the Sharjah Bukhatir XI have gotten their Emirates D10 campaign off to a great start as well. The side won their first game of the series against Fujairah by 9 runs after successfully defending their 101 run total. With 35*, skipper Fayyaz Ahmad was the standout batsman for the side while Umair Ali was the best bowler, with 2-31 in this match. Renjith Mani 33* was pivotal in Sharjah's 7.2 over chase of Ajman Alubond's 106-run total in their second match, along with Khalid Shah, who made 27 off 14 to help the team go up to second place on the table with 4 points.

In complete opposition to Sharjah's run at the tournament, the Dubai Pulse Secure side have remained winless so far in the season. Fahad Nawaz's brilliant 66* along with Ronak Panoly's 31* went in vain as Dubai went down to the Emirates Blues by 9 wickets after failing to defend their strong 120-run total. Ronak Panoly was once again the only notable batsmen as the team lost to Fujairah by 26 runs in their second match. Nilansh Keswani, 3-14 and Muhammad Farooq, 2-8 were the best bowlers for the team in this match. Dubai are now in 4th place on the table with zero points.

SHA vs DUB playing 11 prediction

Sharjah - Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Khalid Shah, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Rameez Shahzad, Aayan Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Junaid Siddique

Dubai - Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Omer Farooq, Kai Smith (wk), Bilal Cheema, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Nilansh Keswani, Adhitya Shetty, Muhammad Hassan, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Farooq

SHA vs DUB Key Players

Sharjah - Fayyaz Ahmad, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa

Dubai - Fahad Nawaz, Ronak Panoly, Nilansh Keswani

SHA vs DUB Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batsmen: Fayyaz Ahmad, Rameez Shahzad, Fahad Nawaz, Ronak Panoly

Allrounders: Umair Ali, Renjith Mani

Bowlers: Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Hassan, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Farooq

SHA vs DUB match prediction

According to our SHA vs DUB match prediction, Sharjah will win this match.

Note: The SHA vs DUB Dream11 prediction and SHA vs DUB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SHA vs DUB Dream11 team and SHA vs DUB Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Sharjah Cricket Twitter