SHA Vs ECB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

Sharjah will take on ECB Blues in the upcoming match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The SHA vs ECB fixture will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The SHA vs ECB live match is scheduled to commence at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday, December 20. Here, we take a look at SHA vs ECB Dream11 team, SHA vs ECB match prediction and SHA vs ECB playing 11.
SHA are third on the points table with 7 points and have a chance to come equal on points with ECB if they win the upcoming clash versus their rivals. SHA were beaten by table-toppers Fujairah by 5 wickets in the previous match, which must have made a dent in their confidence. The match versus ECB will not be easy and they will have to play really well to beat them.
We're getting to the business end of the inaugural @Dream11 #EmiratesD20 & with only 3-days play, before the semis, we expect things will be 🔥 heating 🔥up when the action gets back underway tomorrow #Excited!— UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) December 19, 2020
Check out how our #UAE #DomesticCricket teams currently stand 👇🇦🇪🏏 pic.twitter.com/3Q99zUpkHr
ECB also lost their previous match to Fujairah by 14 runs and will look to bounce back with a win in the upcoming match versus SHA. A win will certainly help them keep hold of their position on the points table. The last time these two teams met it was ECB who won the match by 64 runs and SHA will look to even the score by winning the match.
SHA Playing 11: Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Mohammad Boota, Fayyaz Ahmad(C), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Nathan Shibu, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Khan, Badiuzzama Sayed
ECB Playing 11: Basil Hameed (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniappan Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan
Aryan Lakra
Kashif Daud
Fayyaz Ahmed
Faizal Altaf
As per our SHA vs ECB Dream11 prediction, ECB should be the favourites to win the match.
Note: The SHA vs ECB Dream11 prediction, top picks and SHA vs ECB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SHA vs ECB match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
