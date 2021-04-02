SHA Vs EMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
Sharjah lock horns against Emirates Blues in their upcoming Emirates D10 League match on Friday. The SHA vs EMB live match is set to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 2, with the game expected to kick off at 8.45 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the SHA vs EMB Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.
Sharjah walks into the match brimming with confidence as the hosts registered a five-wicket win against Dubai in their previous outing. Currently occupying the third position on the league table, the hosts have recorded five wins while losing three matches in the league so far. With 10 points against their name, Sharjah find themselves on par with their Friday night opponents and will look at the match as an opportunity to get the better of them.
Emirates Blues, on the other hand, will be itching to get back on the winning ways after suffering a narrow 19-run loss to Ajman in their previous match. Heading into the game as the second-ranked team, the visitors have pocketed five wins and two losses from seven games this season. With a game in hand, Emirates Blues will look to widen the gap and break Sharjah's positive form by recording a win on Friday.
Sharjah - Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Umair Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Junaid Siddique, Khalid Shah, Kashif Daud, Aayan Khan, Unaib Rehman, Renjith Mani.
Emirates Blues- Waheed Ahmed, Akif Raja, Laxman Manjrekar, Rahul Bhatia, Vishnu Sukumaran, Mohammad Boota, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Sabir Rao, Aryan Lakra, Mohammad Azhar.
Wicketkeeper- Vriitya Aravind
Batsman- Rameez Shahzad, Laxman Manjrekar, Fayyaz Ahmad
Allrounders- Waheed Ahmed, Rohan Mustafa, Aryan Lakra
Bowlers- Muhammad Farazuddin, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Azhar, Aayan Khan,
Captain- Vriitya Aravind
Vice-Captain- Rohan Mustafa
The pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly surface as the Emirates D10 League match is predicted to be a high-scoring encounter. We expect both teams to play out a close encounter and predict a narrow win for Sharjah at the end of this match.
Note: The above SHA vs EMB Dream11 prediction, SHA vs EMB Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SHA vs EMB Dream11 Team and SHA vs EMB Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.
