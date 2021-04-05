SHA Vs EMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Emirates D10 League 2021 SF Preview

Sharjah Bukhatir XI will take on Emirates Blues in the 2nd semi-final match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:45 PM IST (5:15 PM local time) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on April 5, 2021. Here is our EMB vs AJM Dream11 prediction, EMB vs AJM Dream11 team and EMB vs AJM Dream11 top picks.

SHA vs EMB Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The No.2 and No.3 teams of the Emirates D10 League 2021 - Sharjah and Emirates - will go up against each other for a place in the final. Having ended the group stages in second place with seven wins and three losses, Sharjah will come into this match hoping to recreate their 9-wicket win from their last game against the Emirates Blues. With the fourth-highest run-getter of the tournament - Vriitya Aravind - batting for them along with three of the top bowlers of the series - Umair Ali, Kashif Daud and Rohan Mustafa, Sharjah will be the favourites to win this game.

Meanwhile, with six wins and four losses from ten games, the Emirates Blues will come into this semi-final as the third-placed team in the tournament. Having won their first group stage game against Sharjah by 7 wickets and lost the second one by 9 wickets, the Blues will hope to get back on a winning streak and defend their title successfully on Monday. They will have the No.3 and No.9 batsmen - Mohammad Boota and Waheed Ahmed - playing for them alongside Akif Raja, who is currently the 6th bowlers on the most wickets list.

SHA vs EMB playing 11 prediction

Sharjah Bukhatir XI - Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Umair Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Junaid Siddique, Khalid Shah, Kashif Daud, Aayan Khan, Unaib Rehman, Renjith Mani.

Emirates Blues - Waheed Ahmed, Akif Raja, Laxman Manjrekar, Rahul Bhatia, Vishnu Sukumaran, Mohammad Boota, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Sabir Rao, Aryan Lakra, Mohammad Azhar.

SHA vs EMB Key Players

Sharjah Bukhatir XI - Vriitya Aravind, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali

Emirates Blues - Waheed Ahmed, Mohammad Boota, Akif Raja

SHA vs EMB Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper- Vriitya Aravind (VC)

Batsman- Mohammad Boota, Laxman Manjrekar, Fayyaz Ahmad

Allrounders- Waheed Ahmed, Rohan Mustafa (C), Akif Raja

Bowlers- Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Mohammad Azhar, Renjith Mani

SHA vs EMB match prediction

According to our SHA vs EMB match prediction, Sharjah Bukhatir XI will win this match.

Note: The SHA vs EMB Dream11 prediction and SHA vs EMB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SHA vs EMB Dream11 team and SHA vs EMB Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Twitter