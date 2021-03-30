SHA Vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Match Preview

Quick links:
Sharjah (SHA) and Fujairah (FUJ) will clash in the sixteenth match of the Emirates D10 League on Tuesday, March 30 at 5:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST). The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE. Here's a look at our SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction, probable SHA vs FUJ playing 11 and SHA vs FUJ Dream11 team.
Both the team are on the Emirates D10 League standings with exact same points (8) and a win-loss record of 4-1. However, Waseem Muhammad and team are at the second spot with a higher NRR (+2.212), compared to Sharjah (+2.146) who are at the third position. Despite that, the upcoming clash is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast.
Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vriitya Aravind, Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjith Mani, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Badiuzzama Sayed, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma, Yahya Abdul Rehman
Alishan Sharafu, Waseem Muhammad, Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Luqman Hazrat, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Ayaz, Zahoor Khan, Usman Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Yasir Kaleem, Maroof Merchant, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin, Fayaz Dongaroan
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Sharjah will come out on top in this contest.
Match 15 : Sharjah VS ECB Blues— Sharjah Cricket Stadium (@sharjahstadium) March 29, 2021
Target for ECB Blues : 102#Sharjah #SharjahCricket pic.twitter.com/luyu9qpRhM
Note: The SHA vs FUJ match prediction and SHA vs FUJ Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SHA vs FUJ Dream11 team and SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
