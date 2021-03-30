SHA Vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Match Preview

Sharjah (SHA) and Fujairah (FUJ) will clash in the sixteenth match of the Emirates D10 League on Tuesday, March 30 at 5:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST). The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE. Here's a look at our SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction, probable SHA vs FUJ playing 11 and SHA vs FUJ Dream11 team.

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction: SHA vs FUJ Dream11 preview

Both the team are on the Emirates D10 League standings with exact same points (8) and a win-loss record of 4-1. However, Waseem Muhammad and team are at the second spot with a higher NRR (+2.212), compared to Sharjah (+2.146) who are at the third position. Despite that, the upcoming clash is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast.

SHA vs FUJ live: SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM local time, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction: Squad list for SHA vs FUJ Dream11 team

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction: Sharjah squad

Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vriitya Aravind, Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjith Mani, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Badiuzzama Sayed, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma, Yahya Abdul Rehman

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction: Fujairah squad

Alishan Sharafu, Waseem Muhammad, Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Luqman Hazrat, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Ayaz, Zahoor Khan, Usman Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Yasir Kaleem, Maroof Merchant, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin, Fayaz Dongaroan

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SHA vs FUJ Dream11 team

Sharjah: Khalid Shah, Kashif Daud, Junaid Siddique

Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad, Luqman Hazrat, Muhammad Ayaz

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction: SHA vs FUJ Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batsmen: Waseem Muhammad, Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Khalid Shah

All-Rounders: Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali

Bowlers: Luqman Hazrat, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Ayaz

SHA vs FUJ live: SHA vs FUJ match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Sharjah will come out on top in this contest.

Match 15 : Sharjah VS ECB Blues

Target for ECB Blues : 102#Sharjah #SharjahCricket pic.twitter.com/luyu9qpRhM — Sharjah Cricket Stadium (@sharjahstadium) March 29, 2021

Note: The SHA vs FUJ match prediction and SHA vs FUJ Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SHA vs FUJ Dream11 team and SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Sharjah Stadium/ Twitter