SHA Vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Match Preview

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction: Sharjah (SHA) and Fujairah (FUJ) will clash in the sixteenth match of the Emirates D10 League on Tuesday, March 30.

Adil Khan
SHA vs FUJ dream11 prediction

Sharjah (SHA) and Fujairah (FUJ) will clash in the sixteenth match of the Emirates D10 League on Tuesday, March 30 at 5:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST). The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE. Here's a look at our SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction, probable SHA vs FUJ playing 11 and SHA vs FUJ Dream11 team.

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction: SHA vs FUJ Dream11 preview

Both the team are on the Emirates D10 League standings with exact same points (8) and a win-loss record of 4-1. However, Waseem Muhammad and team are at the second spot with a higher NRR (+2.212), compared to Sharjah (+2.146) who are at the third position. Despite that, the upcoming clash is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast.

SHA vs FUJ live: SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Tuesday, March 30, 2021
  • Time: 5:00 PM local time, 6:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

 

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction: Squad list for SHA vs FUJ Dream11 team

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction: Sharjah squad

Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vriitya Aravind, Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjith Mani, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Badiuzzama Sayed, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma, Yahya Abdul Rehman

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction: Fujairah squad

Alishan Sharafu, Waseem Muhammad, Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Luqman Hazrat, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Ayaz, Zahoor Khan, Usman Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Yasir Kaleem, Maroof Merchant, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin, Fayaz Dongaroan

 

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SHA vs FUJ Dream11 team

  • Sharjah: Khalid Shah, Kashif Daud, Junaid Siddique
  • Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad, Luqman Hazrat, Muhammad Ayaz

 

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction: SHA vs FUJ Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind
  • Batsmen: Waseem Muhammad, Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Khalid Shah
  • All-Rounders: Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali
  • Bowlers: Luqman Hazrat, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Ayaz

 

SHA vs FUJ live: SHA vs FUJ match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Sharjah will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SHA vs FUJ match prediction and SHA vs FUJ Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SHA vs FUJ Dream11 team and SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Sharjah Stadium/ Twitter

 

First Published:
