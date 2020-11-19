SHA Vs TUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 Game Preview

The Sharks XI will lock horns with the Tuskers XI in Match 20 of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 2020. The SHA vs TUS match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am on Friday, November 20 from the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. Here is our SHA vs TUS Dream11 prediction, SHA vs TUS Dream11 team and SHA vs TUS Dream11 top picks.

SHA vs TUS live and Dream11 prediction: Match preview

As the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League, 2020 nears its halfway points, the competition for the top four spots is heating up. The Sharks XI have been the standout team in this inaugural season of the league, winning three of their four completed games. They are currently at the top of the table with nine points after three of their games were abandoned, resulting in them winning three extra points. The Sharks XI's only loss at the tournament came in their first match, against the Panthers XI.

Meanwhile, the Tuskers XI are facing a slightly more daunting challenge in the race to the top 4. They are in fourth place on the points table with seven points, trailing behind the Tigers and the Panthers who also have seven points each. The Tuskers' net run rate of -0.140 will have to be improved upon to give the team a clear shot at the playoffs. The Tuskers have won two, lost two and drawn three games so far.

Likely SHA vs TUS playing 11s

Sharks XI predicted playing XI - K Aravind, Alankrit Agarwal, Arjun Ganesh, M Mathavan, G Chiranjeevi, S Suresh Kumar, M Mathan, C Magendiran, M Iyyapan, S Jasvanth, N Vengadeshwaran

Tuskers XI predicted playing XI - Neyan Kangayan, P Surendiran, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Fabid Ahmed, Mohit Mittan, Priyam Ashish, Sagar Udeshi, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Abin Mathew M, Ilakkia Venthan S, P Murugan

SHA vs TUS Key Players

Sharks XI - Alankrit Agarwal, N Vengadeshwaran, S Jasvanth, Arjun Ganesh

Tuskers XI - Paras Ratnaparkhe, Neyan Kangayan, Abin Mathew M, Fabid Ahmed

SHA vs TUS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper- M Mathavan

Batsmen - Alankrit Agarwal, Arjun Ganesh, Neyan Kangayan, K Aravind

Allrounder - Paras Ratnaparkhe, Fabid Ahmed

Bowlers - N Vengadeshwaran, S Jasvanth, M Iyyapan, Abin Mathew M

SHA vs TUS Dream11 prediction

According to our SHA vs TUS match prediction, the Sharks XI will win this match.

Note: The SHA vs TUS Dream11 prediction and SHA vs TUS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SHA vs TUS Dream11 team and SHA vs TUS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: CA Pondicherry website

