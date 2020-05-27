Shadab Jakati Reveals How MS Dhoni's Masterplan Helped CSK Win IPL 2010 Against MI

Shadab Jakati has revealed how legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni had planned for the strong Mumbai Indians batting line-up that eventually helped them in winning their maiden IPL title back in 2010. This was CSK's second final appearance in three editions. They had lost the 2008 final to the Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai, on the other hand, were the favourites in 2010 as they had a dream season. However, they had to be satisfied with being the second-best side in that tournament.

Shadab Jakati on MS Dhoni's masterplan

During a recent interview with Wisden.com, Jakati went on to say that he had conceded 21 runs in his first two overs and with left-hander Abhishek Nayar batting, MS Dhoni had told him that he would only be given the ball in the middle-overs. The left-arm spinner then mentioned that Dhoni had kept his overs for the right-handers i.e. Master Blaster and Mumbai Indians skipper Sachin Tendulkar, Amabati Rayudu, Kieron Pollard, etc. Furthermore, the veteran spinner added that they had done their homework against the Mumbai Indians' right-handers, who were potentially weak against left-arm spinners.

The IPL 2010 Final

The Chennai Super Kings posted a competitive total of 168/5 in their 20 overs riding on elegant left-handed batsman Suresh Raina's unbeaten 57 after winning the toss and electing to bat first. In reply, skipper Sachin Tendulkar helped MI get off to a brisk start with his 45-ball 48. However, his dismissal opened up the floodgates for the Chennai franchise, and even though Caribbean power-hitter Kieron Pollard played a stellar cameo of a 10-ball 27 at a strike rate of 270, it just was not enough as Mumbai could only manage 146/9.

Dhoni & Co. won the title clash by 22 runs to lift their maiden title. CSK would not only go on to win the now-defunct CLT20 later that year but would also successfully retain their IPL crown in the following season as well.

