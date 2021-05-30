Shadab Khan Gives Insight Into Babar Azam's Thought Process While Selecting Playing XI

Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan has revealed his skipper Babar Azam's thinking behind the selection of playing XI. Shadab, who is also the vice-captain of Pakistan's white-ball squad, said Babar always gives enough opportunity to fellow teammates and doesn't believe in the philosophy of making changes immediately after one poor performance. Shadab said Babar sticks with one team for a longer duration of time even if some players are unable to deliver what is expected of them. Shadab added that this gives players the confidence that their captain has belief in them.

"Sometimes it happens that players aren’t able to perform in accordance with expectations but you need to stick with them in order to form a good team. Which is why Babar gives confidence to players rather than chopping and changing the side regularly. He tries to play one team for as long as possible," Shadab said while speaking to Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab also highlighted how Babar Azam takes his advice before finalising the playing XI, adding "although the final decision is his we form the team with mutual understanding". Shadab talked about the resumption of PSL 6 in the UAE and the challenges they are going to face as a team. The Islamabad United skipper said that the weather is going to be very hot in UAE but players will have to adapt. He said it is not going to be difficult for players to adapt because everyone involved is a professional.

PSL 6 to resume on June 1

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) was postponed indefinitely with immediate effect on March 4 after six players featuring in the competition tested positive for COVID-19. It was announced last month that the Pakistan Cricket Board would organise the remainder of PSL matches in UAE. PSL 6 will resume on June 1 in the UAE and the final will be played on June 20. Most of the players have reached the UAE and are undergoing the mandatory isolation period before the resumption of PSL 6.

