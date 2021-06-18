Shafali Verma Affirms Her 96-run Knock On Test Debut Will Give Her Confidence In Future

Team India opener Shafali Verma, who hit a gutsy 96 against England on Thursday, feels the knock will give her a lot of confidence in the upcoming games.

Young Shafali Verma made a statement on the 22 yards straightaway when she got a chance to make her bat do the talking during her debut Test match as she played an outstanding knock of 96 in the ongoing one-off Test match against England eves at Bristol County Ground on Thursday.

Just when it appeared that the 17-year-old would notch up her maiden Test ton, she agonizingly fell four runs short after being caught by Anya Shrubsole off Kate Cross.

Shafali Verma confident of scoring centuries in future

“The team management backed me to play my natural game and that’s why I was able to score. Obviously, if a batter gets out in 90s it feels bad but this 96-run knock will give me a lot of confidence in the coming games and I will try to convert it to a hundred,” said Shafali during a virtual press conference.

England eves stage a remarkable comeback after Shafali Verma's dismissal

After electing to bat first, England eves had declared their innings at 396/9 as skipper Heather Knight led her team from the front with a brilliant 95. In reply, Indian eves were right on track to register a mammoth total but England struck late to snatch the driver’s seat as the visitors lost four wickets in the last half an hour.

Punam Raut, skipper Mithali Raj, and Shikha Pandey all went cheaply as India wobbled at the end before the close of day’s play as the scorecard read 187/5.

(With ANI Inputs)