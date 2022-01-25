Shafali Verma Reclaims Top Spot In T20I Rankings, Smriti Mandhana Drops Down To 4th Spot

Indian Women's opening batter and teen sensation Shafali Verma was back at the top spot in the ICC Women's T20 International Player Batting Rankings, released on Tuesday. However, the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 2021 Smriti Mandhana did drop down one spot to fourth on the list. Elsewhere, in the Women's T20I rankings for all-rounders, India's Deepti Sharma jumped up one spot to third ahead of Scotland's Kathryn Bryce.

The Australian duo of Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning occupy the second and third spot between the two Indian batters in the T20I batting rankings. Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu jumped six spots to enter the top 10 after her stunning performance at the Commonwealth Games Qualifiers. She scored 221 runs at an outstanding average and strike rate of 55.25 and 185.71 respectively. She currently sits at the eighth spot and will be hoping to move further up the table.

Shafali Verma T20I career: Youngest cricketer to play for India

The 17-year-old Verma became the youngest cricketer to play in a Women’s T20I match for India by making her debut at the age of 15-years-old in the T20I match against South Africa back in 2019. She became the youngest half-centurion in India during the five-match series against West Indies and scored 158 runs in the series. She made her ODI debut against England on June 27 before debuting in the lone test match against England. In the Test match, she scored 159 runs in both the innings combined and was named player of the match. She also became the youngest cricketer to represent India in all three formats of international cricket.

Shafali Verma has scored 665 runs in the 25 T20I matches she has played for India till now. She is widely known for her hard-hitting abilities and has quickly risen to the ranks in International cricket. She has a strike rate of 145.19, making her one of the most sought-after women’s players in world cricket. She has also played for the Velocity in the Women’s T20 Challenge before making her International debut. She also played for the Birmingham Phoneix Women in the inaugural edition of the Hundred tournament. Her stunning knock of 76 runs against Welsh Fire in the tournament helped the team win the match by ten wickets and displayed the true potential of the cricketer.

Image: PTI