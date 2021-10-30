Shafali Verma Runs Sydney Sixers' Teammate Nicole Bolton Out In Bizarre Mix Up; Watch

The 21st match of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) saw Melbourne Renegades lock horns against Sydney Sixers at the Lilac Hill Park in Perth, Australia. The game witnessed a bizarre mix-up as Shafali Verma tried to steal a single leading to the dismissal of Nicole Bolton.

The video of the incident shows that Nicole was run out after it looked like Shafali had been bowled by the opposition bowler. However, it quickly became clear that the ball hit the stumps but did not dislodge the bails following which Shafali immediately tried to steal a single. Renegades wicket-keeper Josephine Dooley was quick enough to grab the ball in time and throw it straight at the stumps before Nicole could enter the crease.

The video of the bizarre runout has been shared by the official Twitter handle of the WBBL, where Verma, in an attempt to steal a single, gets her teammate dismissed while chasing 142 runs. Notably. this was not the only run out in the game. The Renegades dismissed a total of four batters in a similar manner to register their fourth win of the season.

Two wickets from two balls! Ellyse Perry's caught on 28 and Nicole Bolton follows her back to the dugout after THIS run out # WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/M1BbMXGogK — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 30, 2021

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers

The Renegades won the match by 12 runs to further strengthen their position on top of the points table. Batting first, the Renegades posted a total of 142/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of some big scores by Harmanpreet Kaur and Jess Duffin, who scored 43 and 41 runs, respectively. Jemimah Rodrigues also helped with the bat as she scored a crucial but slow 25 runs while batting at top of the order. While Ashleigh Gardner picked two wickets for the Sixers, Lauren Cheatle, Ellyse Perry, Radha Yadav, and Stella Campbell picked one wicket each.

In reply, the Sixers were restricted for 130/9 in 20 overs. Sixers skipper Ellyse Perry scored 28 off 28 balls while batting at top of the order before she was dismissed by Ella Hayward. Shafali Verma scored 20 off 15 balls and Maitlan Brown scored 31 off 20 balls to help the Sixers close in on the target but were eventually dismissed by Ellie Falconer. Courtney Webb and Sophie Molineux also picked one wicket each for the Renegades to help them win the game. Jess Duffin was adjudged the player of the match for her unbeaten 32-ball 41.

(Image: @WBBL/Twitter)