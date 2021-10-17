Shafali Verma Shines With Maiden WBBL Fifty, Leads Sydney Sixers' Chase Against Hobart

Indian women cricket team's young batting sensation Shafali Verma displayed a stellar batting performance during the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 fixture between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers at Hobart's Bellerive Oval on Sunday. Her stupendous knock helped the Sydney franchise in registering an important win.

WBBL: Shafali Verma shines with maiden WBBL fifty, plays a match-winning knock

The 17-year-old survived an lbw shout early on after which she ensured that she gave no more chances to the opposition and took the Hobart bowlers to the cleaners at regular intervals. Opening the innings for Sydney Sixers during their chase of 126, Shafali Verma ran out of batting partners early on as Australian wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy and her national teammate Ashleigh Gardner fell cheaply as Sydney's scorecard read 14/2 in the third over.

Shafali and her Sydney Sixers skipper Ellyse Perry were then involved in a 63-run stand for the third wicket. However, it was Verma who took the onus of anchoring the run chase and ensured that all the loose deliveries were dispatched into the boundary and in the process, also ended up registering her maiden WBBL half-century.

Unfortunately, Shafali Verma could not take her team over the line as she was dismissed for a 50-ball 57. Her knock included six boundaries at a strike rate of 114 as Sydney Sixers edged past Hobart Hurricanes by five wickets and three balls to spare to register their second straight WBBL win. The talented batter was adjudged the Player of the Match for her match-winning knock.

WBBL: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers

Earlier, the Hurricanes were restricted to 125/9 from their 20 overs after being put in to bat by Sydney Sixers captain Ellyse Perry. Shafali Verma's Indian teammate Richa Ghosh top-scored for the hosts with a run-a-ball 46 that included a boundary and three maximums. Richa did not receive any support from any of the batters except Sasha Moloney (22) as the home team failed to post a challenging total on the board.

(Image: @SixersBBL/Twitter)