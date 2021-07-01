Shafali Verma's Dismissal Sparks Debate Over Lack Of LED Bails In Women's Cricket

Seventeen-year-old Shafali Verma's dismissal in the 2nd India vs England ODI match has sparked a debate over the lack of proper equipment and team management in women's cricket. During India's innings, Shafali Verma seemed to be fairing well as she registered 44 runs off 55 deliveries providing a solid start to the Indian women. However shortly after, she was stumped by wicketkeeper Amy Jones off a delivery by left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

The decision to dismiss Shafali came after considerable deliberation by the umpire. The Rohtak-born cricketer had tried to get back in crease after attempting a late cut at a short ball. While she dragged her foot back to the crease, Amy had already taken down her bails. However, a third umpire had to be roped in for a decision since it wasn't clear if Verma had made it back in time or not. Ultimately, the decision went in England's favour and the 17-year-old was stripped off a well-deserving half-century.

Former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar addressed Shafali Verma's dismissal and demanded that LED or bright-coloured bails be placed in women's matches to ease the work of the third umpire. An LED bail would light up immediately after the ball or wicketkeeper's gloves came in contact with the bails, thereby helping umpires to make an accurate decision to the exact second.

This is the second time in 2 ODI’s that we are making harder than it needs to be for the third umpire. Be great to get bright coloured bails pic.twitter.com/0bXAdO1jMw — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) June 30, 2021

Netizens react

Really tough call — காங்கேயன் (@RajuJeevan1) June 30, 2021

70% of me feels this was not out — Dakkie (@its_dakkie) July 1, 2021

I'd suggest LED bails and stumps. — Shakti Gupta (@realshaktigupta) June 30, 2021

I feel like @BCCIWomen have been on the receiving end of those decisions 😕😕😕😕 — Swati(she/her) (@swatibhardu) July 1, 2021

India vs England women 2nd ODI

Indian women failed to redeem themselves after the first ODI as England trumped over them by 5 wickets in the 2nd India vs England ODI on Thursday. During the match, skipper Mithali Raj's second consecutive fifty went in vain as India managed to put up a score of only 221 in the 50 overs largely due to Mithali's 92-ball 59 and opener Shafali Verma's 55-ball 44. Chasing 222, England women were quick to lose initial wickets and stood at 133/5 in the 28th over, however, Sophie Dunkley's unbeaten 73 and Katherine Brunt's unbeaten 33 helped stitch a crucial 92-run partnership which took the team home with just 15 balls to spare.

(With Agency Inputs)